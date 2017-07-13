Home > Fashion >

Akin Faminu :  Style enthusiast breaks down how to wear the Double Breasted Suit modern

Akin Faminu employs details as Aso Oke on the versatile Double Breasted suit in navy blue all sorts of sharp!

Akin Faminu's take on navy blue double breasted suit with a touch of 'African detail

Akin Faminu styles the male Double Breasted suit in navy blue with details and it's all sorts of sharp.

The stylish fashion enthusiast/influencer chose to style the versatile double breasted suit in navy blue featuring an 'Aso-Oke' detail and more modern, dapper bits to spruce up the look fashion forward and modern.

play Aso Oke detailing on Akin Faminu's double breasted suit gave it an Afrocentric tilt (Akin Faminu)

 

Stating the need for the modern man to own a double breasted suit he described as "versatile", Akin Faminu shares; "A navy blue double breasted suit is versatile enough to enter your everyday rotation. But with the shape, sheen and sharp peak lapels, it’s also got a bit of swagger about it for those times you need to wear a suit but don’t want to look like you came straight from the office e.g. ‘cocktail attire’ invitations and weddings. Just make sure the cut is trim and not too long in the jacket.

On switching the look up to reflect a touch of 'African detail' while making the look unique and interesting, he recommends "aso-oke detailing" which can be "on the pockets of the jacket and the lining of the pants".

Also "pay more attention to the shoes! From the most plain and simple shoes cut from a single piece of smooth leather, to intricately detailed shoes featuring fancy stitching, perforations, and edging, a man’s got a lot of options when it comes to dress shoes.

The variety can really be a bit overwhelming, especially when it comes to knowing which is which and what shoes to wear with what get-ups".

play Akin Faminu (Akin Faminu)

 

On the choice of shoes, he touches on "a relatively simple derby. Derby shoes, unlike oxfords, have the lacing flaps sewn directly to the upper of the shoe, and are unrestrained by any sort of line of stitching across the tops of them. This is called open lacing, and this interruption in the silhouette makes them a little less sleek, and therefore, less dressy.

These shoes have a twist to them, more artistic, in that also unlike the normal derby shoes made of plain or patent leather, this is made of snake skin leather, and that’s what makes it amazing!!

"if you're thinking about that one suit that can transcend from the office to a night out seamlessly and with just a few changes here and there, can seem like a whole new outfit, then think a navy blue suit, and the shoes you pair with the suit, goes a long way in increasing the versatility of this already versatile piece" he says.

Guys, do you own a blue suit? Would you still it the Akin Faminu way?

Shoot Credits:

Photography - @joeladu_

Suit - @crescenciofeirrera

Shoes - @313eko

