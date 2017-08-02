Home > Fashion >

Aisha Lawal :  Actress is captivating on August 2017 cover of Waves Magazine

The latest edition focuses on the new actress and some of her most intimate, untold stories.

Nollywood actress, Aisha Lawal is the cover of the latest edition of Waves Magazine and she looks just gorgeous on it!

The multi-talented actress is also a movie producer, entertainer, interior decorator, and an event planner.

Aisha Lawal glows on latest cover of Waves Magazine play Aisha Balogun covers Waves Magazine, August 2017 (Waves)

August 2017's edition of Waves magazine focuses on the relatively new actress and some of her most intimate, untold stories.

Azeez Lamina, publisher of the magazine says:

Working with the Lawyer turn actress for the month of August is a lifetime experience.

Aisha Lawal glows on latest cover of Waves Magazine play This ravishing photo of the actress in a figure-hugging jumpsuit is part of the shoot for Waves Magazine, August 2017 edition (Waves Mag)

Aisha Lawal has a growing profile in Nollywood and has been involved in a number of movies including "Ami Agbara" and "The Spiders" after graduation from Femi Adebayo's J-15 School of Performing Arts.

Credits:
Photography: @mcmlondon
Makeup: @neonvelvet
Stylist: @blanckdigital
Hair: @octaviaexotiquehair

