Nollywood actress, Aisha Lawal is the cover of the latest edition of Waves Magazine and she looks just gorgeous on it!

The multi-talented actress is also a movie producer, entertainer, interior decorator, and an event planner.

August 2017's edition of Waves magazine focuses on the relatively new actress and some of her most intimate, untold stories.

Azeez Lamina, publisher of the magazine says:

“Working with the Lawyer turn actress for the month of August is a lifetime experience.”

Aisha Lawal has a growing profile in Nollywood and has been involved in a number of movies including "Ami Agbara" and "The Spiders" after graduation from Femi Adebayo's J-15 School of Performing Arts.

Credits:

Photography: @mcmlondon

Makeup: @neonvelvet

Stylist: @blanckdigital

Hair: @octaviaexotiquehair