Afroma Style :  Prenium jewelry brand now open in Centro Lekki Mall

Afroma Style Prenium jewelry brand now open in Centro Lekki Mall

This premium jewelry and fashion accessory brand features simple elegance and uniqueness.

Afroma Style, a premium jewelry and fashion accessory launched its first brand store at Centro Lekki Mall in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos on July 27 – 30, 2017.

This premium jewelry and fashion accessory brand features simple elegance and uniqueness. Afroma jewelry is expertly designed and made from authentic elements such as Swarovski crystal and pearl from South Korea.

During the opening, not only guests from various sectors such as retail, corporate and fashion industry participated also Korean consul in Lagos also visited Afroma store.  

Offering classy style at affordable price one year warranty, Afroma products are currently available in four retail outlets, namely Spar in Lekki and Victoria Island, INVIVO in Surulere and TimeKeepers in Ikeja Mall.

Afroma has been operating through its strategic retail channel partner, Spar Nigeria, for over a year. 

For more information please see www.afromastyle.com and our social media channels on Facebook (www.facebook.com/AfromaStyle)  and Instagram (www.instagram.com/Afroma_Style).

For collaboration info@afromastyle.com or 08086663010

