Adekunle Gold :  Singer does Afrocentric style for Bold Africa Magazine Cover

Singer Adekunle Gold pulls off vibrant Afrocentric looks as Bold Africa Magazine cover boy.

Adekunle Gold for Bold Magazine Africa play

Adekunle Gold for Bold Magazine Africa

Adekunle Gold is the perfect poster boy in prints for Bold Magazine Africa cover.

The singer showed off different cool prints inspired tailored jacket pieces. Serving playful poses,  he chose Ankara and Batik prints on jackets showing off his bold eclectic take on the different looks.

play Adekunle Gold for Bold Magazine Africa

 

The singer who hinted at launching his first 'Adire' inspired collection soon dished on his style as "Afrocentric. It’s pure African. I love to represent so I wear Adire. And I think everybody knows that already. I wear 100% Adire. And I feel like it’s beautiful, it makes me unique and that’s why I like it".

He sure looked good for the cover feature. Check out the spread in the gallery below

Credits:

Photography: Ademola Odusami | @mr_laah

Styling: Donald Onugha | @donaldunltd

Creative Direction: Bella Adeleke | @bellaadeleke

