Adekunle Gold :  Singer does Afrocentric style for Bold Africa Magazine Cover

Adekunle Gold is the perfect poster boy in prints for Bold Magazine Africa cover.

The singer showed off different cool prints inspired tailored jacket pieces. Serving playful poses, he chose Ankara and Batik prints on jackets showing off his bold eclectic take on the different looks.

The singer who hinted at launching his first 'Adire' inspired collection soon dished on his style as "Afrocentric. It’s pure African. I love to represent so I wear Adire. And I think everybody knows that already. I wear 100% Adire. And I feel like it’s beautiful, it makes me unique and that’s why I like it".

ALSO READ: Toke Makinwa is serving major style goals in S.A

He sure looked good for the cover feature. Check out the spread in the gallery below

Credits:

Photography: Ademola Odusami | @mr_laah

Styling: Donald Onugha | @donaldunltd

Creative Direction: Bella Adeleke | @bellaadeleke