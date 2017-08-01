Home > Events >

Yetunde Ayeni Babaeko, George Eze speaks at Mara Models Agency

Mara Models Agency Yetunde Ayeni Babaeko, George Eze, Obaye Ekenimoh motivate models at its official unveiling

Mara Models Agency is a new agency in the Nigerian modeling industry, operating since January 2017 with the aim of re-branding modeling in Nigeria.

  • Published:
Image

Photography 10 Nigerian photographers you need to recognise
FEW's Next Face 2017 Daberechi Kalu crowned winner of debut edition
Dare 2 Dream Season 4 TY Bello, Osagie Alonge, Noble Igwe, others speak at music business panel
"Dare2Dream" Oluwakemi Akinwotu, Oluwatobi Oyenekan, George Mbam speak at season 4 press briefing
MBGN At 30 Murray Bruce seeks support, announces plans to mark the anniversary
Rabesque Womenswear brand announces Rebirth Collection
Photorials with YAB Where you can learn photography online
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mara Models Agency in collaboration with Camara studio held a motivation day for aspiring models.

The open house event which also doubled as the official unveiling of Mara Models Agency held on Saturday, 29 July at Camara Studios, Opebi, Ikeja.

play Yetunde Ayeni Babaeko showing aspiring models how to pose in front of a camera at the official unveiling of Mara Models Agency (Pulse)

Mara Models Agency which is a new agency in the Nigerian modeling industry and has been in operation since January 2017 with the aim of changing the game in modeling in Nigeria for the better.

play An aspiring model speaking of her expectations at the official unveiling of Mara Models Agency (Pulse)

 

C.E.O Camara Studios, Yetunde Ayeni Babaeko said the event was meant to show the models how to work with Photographers, encourage and boost the morale of aspiring models who want to pursue a career in the Modeling Industry.

play

 

Spokesperson for Mara's team, George Eze was also in the house to put aspiring models through, on what they needed and how to sign-up for the Agency.

play Legal Practitioner, Ms. Obaye Ekenimoh speaking to aspiring models at the official unveiling of Mara Models Agency (Pulse)

A Legal Practitioner, Ms. Obaye Ekenimoh from Aramide Falade & Co was also present at the event, giving the aspiring models legal tips before signing any contract deal with any Model Agency.

play Guests at the official unveiling of Mara Models Agency (Pulse)

 

Models who attended the event talked about their expectations about the new modelling agency.

To wrap up the event, C.E.O Camara Studios had a practical photography session, showing the aspiring models how to act in front of a camera. A model by the name Grace was also present to give the aspiring models catwalk lessons.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

Top 3

1 "90's Baby" Ajebutter22, Idris King, Odunsi, Tomi Thomas, Santi light up...bullet
2 "Hakkunde" Lai Mohammed, Frank Donga, Toyin Aimakhu-Abraham, AY Makun...bullet
3 "Hear Word" Joke Silva, Bimbo Akintola, Ufuoma McDermott to star in...bullet

Events

Dare 2 Dream Season 4 TY Bello, Osagie Alonge, Noble Igwe, others speak at music business panel
Called Out NG Ego Philips, Isaac Geralds, Bryan Okwara, others to attend event
Mai Saa Spa Launch Party
Upcoming Events Must attend events this weekend 28-31/7/17
Student PR and Strategy for Dare2Dream, Valentino Dibia; Head of Online Marketing, Pulse Nigeria, George Mbam; Head FCMB FLEEX Account, Oluwakemi Akinwotu and Brand Manager Personal Care for Imperial Leather, Oluwatobi Oyenekan at the Dare2Dream Season 4 press briefing
"Dare2Dream" Oluwakemi Akinwotu, Oluwatobi Oyenekan, George Mbam speak at season 4 press briefing