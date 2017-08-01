Mara Models Agency is a new agency in the Nigerian modeling industry, operating since January 2017 with the aim of re-branding modeling in Nigeria.
The open house event which also doubled as the official unveiling of Mara Models Agency held on Saturday, 29 July at Camara Studios, Opebi, Ikeja.
C.E.O Camara Studios, Yetunde Ayeni Babaeko said the event was meant to show the models how to work with Photographers, encourage and boost the morale of aspiring models who want to pursue a career in the Modeling Industry.
Spokesperson for Mara's team, George Eze was also in the house to put aspiring models through, on what they needed and how to sign-up for the Agency.
A Legal Practitioner, Ms. Obaye Ekenimoh from Aramide Falade & Co was also present at the event, giving the aspiring models legal tips before signing any contract deal with any Model Agency.
Models who attended the event talked about their expectations about the new modelling agency.
To wrap up the event, C.E.O Camara Studios had a practical photography session, showing the aspiring models how to act in front of a camera. A model by the name Grace was also present to give the aspiring models catwalk lessons.