"Vibe Wednesdays" :  Reekado Banks, Mayourkun, Dremo, DJ Spinall attend weekly hangout [Photos]

After work "hangout and chill" event, Vibe Wednesdays hosted guests to a grand first edition.

The weekly event took place at Cova, Mega Plaza Rooftop, Idowu Martins, Victoria Island Lagos on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.

The first edition which was headlined by DJ Consequence and Percussionist drummer, Alatika witnessed guest appearances form celebrities such as Reekado Banks, DJ Spinall, Mayourkun, Dremo, Samklef and many more.

"Vibe Wednesdays" is a weekly event that treat Lagosians to an evening of live undiluted music with a blend of African rhythm which also features introduction of several musical talents.