"Vibe Wednesdays" :  Reekado Banks, Mayourkun, Dremo, DJ Spinall attend weekly hangout [Photos]

Organizers of Vibe Wednesdays treated Lagosians to an evening of live undiluted music with Dj Consequence on the wheels of steel.

  • Published:
Image

After work "hangout and chill" event, Vibe Wednesdays hosted guests to a grand first edition.

play DJ Spinall at Vibe Wednesdays' first edition held at COVA on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Pulse)

 

The weekly event took place at Cova, Mega Plaza Rooftop, Idowu Martins, Victoria Island Lagos on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.

play Mayourkun and Dremo at Vibe Wednesdays' first edition held at COVA on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Pulse)

 

The first edition which was headlined by DJ Consequence and Percussionist drummer, Alatika witnessed guest appearances form celebrities such as Reekado Banks, DJ Spinall, Mayourkun, Dremo, Samklef and many more.

play DJ Consequence getting sprayed while performing at Vibe Wednesdays' first edition held at COVA on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Pulse)

 

"Vibe Wednesdays" is a weekly event that treat Lagosians to an evening of live undiluted music with a blend of African rhythm which also features introduction of several musical talents.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

