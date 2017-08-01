Home > Events >

Vibe Wednesdays :  Dj Consequence, Alatika to thrill guests at COVA

Vibe Wednesdays Dj Consequence, Alatika to thrill guests at COVA

Vibe Wednesdays is an after work "hangout and chill" that takes place every Wednesday at the coolest place to hang.

  • Published:

"The Lemon Curd" Catch Famous Bobson, Idris King, Oma Mahmud & more at music festival in August
Bantu 13-piece band to hold "Agberos International" album release party
"90's Baby" Ajebutter22, Idris King, Odunsi, Tomi Thomas, Santi light up 'Sound Off' stage
"Don't Drop The Mic" Guests witnessed live rap battles, lots to eat & drink at urban variety show's 2nd anniversary
"Hear Word" Joke Silva, Bimbo Akintola, Ufuoma McDermott to star in highly acclaimed stage play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Vibe Wednesdays is an after work "hangout and chill" vibe that takes place every Wednesday at the coolest place to hang, Cova Lagos.

The event guarantees guests a relaxed atmosphere and a spice of great musical selection by versatile and most entertaining DJ’s, as well as a blend of African rhythm by a Percussionist drummer including introduction of several Musical talents.

Vibe Wednesdays play

Vibe Wednesdays

 

Vibe Wednesdays promises to treat Lagosians to an evening of live undiluted music as it is launched into the Lagos after-work evening of fun, dance and party.

The Grand Launch is set to hold on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.

Venue: Cova, Mega Plaza Rooftop, Idowu Martins Victoria Island Lagos.

Time: 5pm - 12midnight

Hosted by Dj Consequence & Alatika (On the drums)

For reservations call 07068462998 or 09096444499.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

Top 3

1 "Hakkunde" Lai Mohammed, Frank Donga, Toyin Aimakhu-Abraham, AY Makun...bullet
2 "90's Baby" Ajebutter22, Idris King, Odunsi, Tomi Thomas, Santi light...bullet
3 "Hear Word" Joke Silva, Bimbo Akintola, Ufuoma McDermott to star in...bullet

Events

"Called Out NG" July 2017 edition
"Called Out NG" Bryan Okwara, Ifeanyi Kalu, Nkem Marchie speak at monthly hangout
Guests at the Don't Drop The Mic 2nd anniversary after party
"Don't Drop The Mic" Guests witnessed live rap battles, lots to eat & drink at urban variety show's 2nd anniversary
Mara Models Agency Yetunde Ayeni Babaeko, George Eze, Obaye Ekenimoh motivate models at its official unveiling
Dare 2 Dream Season 4 TY Bello, Osagie Alonge, Noble Igwe, others speak at music business panel