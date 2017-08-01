Vibe Wednesdays :  Dj Consequence, Alatika to thrill guests at COVA

Vibe Wednesdays is an after work "hangout and chill" vibe that takes place every Wednesday at the coolest place to hang, Cova Lagos.

The event guarantees guests a relaxed atmosphere and a spice of great musical selection by versatile and most entertaining DJ’s, as well as a blend of African rhythm by a Percussionist drummer including introduction of several Musical talents.

Vibe Wednesdays promises to treat Lagosians to an evening of live undiluted music as it is launched into the Lagos after-work evening of fun, dance and party.

The Grand Launch is set to hold on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.

Venue: Cova, Mega Plaza Rooftop, Idowu Martins Victoria Island Lagos.

Time: 5pm - 12midnight

Hosted by Dj Consequence & Alatika (On the drums)

For reservations call 07068462998 or 09096444499.