Upcoming Events :  Must attend events this weekend 7-11/7/17

Hello everyone, here are our picks of the events happening this weekend in and around Lagos State. Rest assured, you will not be short of places to go, have some fun, and unwind from the long week's stress.

FunnyBone Untamed 2

FunnyBone Untamed 2 - Nothing but the Truth...live at Eko Hotel and suites on the 9th of July, 2017. Comedy By: Okey Bakassi, I Go Save, Helen Paul, Senator, Woli Arole, Seyi Law, Mc Abbey, Mimiko, Dan Da Humorous, Buchi, Mr Jollof, Osama, Omobaba

Date: July 9th 2017

Venue: Eko Hotel and suites Victoria Island, Lagos

Red Carpet: 6pm, Show Starts by: 7pm

Tickets: Regular ₦5,000, VIP ₦20,000 and Table for 10 ₦1,000,000

Melody 4 Comedy Undiluted

It’s time to laugh again soon, time to make your ribs crack as the best audio comedian, Melody brings to you "Melody 4 Comedy Undiluted".

The event will be happening on Sunday 9th July 2017 at the Prestigious Banquet Hall, Golden Tulips Hotel, Beside Shoprite, Festac Town, Lagos, Nigeria.

Beibei Haven fertility walk themed “You are not alone”

Beibei Haven Fertility Foundation, a non-governmental organization (NGO) is organizing its annual walk to create more awareness about Fertility.

The walk is set to hold at Muri Okunola park, Victoria Island on Saturday, 8th July, 2017 by 6:30AM.

Nigerian Education Innovation Summit

As part of its mandate to strengthen partnerships in the education sector, The Education Partnership (TEP) Centre is supporting education innovators to achieve sustainable impact through the Nigerian Education Innovation Summit (NEDIS).

The 2-Day summit begins 9am daily. Join in the conversation, with education stakeholders such as Honorable Obafela Bank-Olemoh (Lagos State Special Adviser on Education), Chude Jideonwo (Red Media Africa), Dr. Kole Shettima (MacArthur Foundation), Innocent Chukwuma (Ford Foundation), and other education innovators in Nigeria.

Africa All Star Music Fest

The world’s biggest Afrobeat and Afropop superstars will be shutting down Toronto this summer at the much anticipated AFRICA All Star Music Fest inside premier entertainment hot spot REBEL (formerly known as Sound Academy) at 11 Polson St., Toronto on Friday, July 14, 2017 powered by Kpopsy Entertainment Inc.

Mother And Child Expo 2017

Mumsworld is set to hold the fourth edition of the Mother and Child Expo this month.

The exhibition is billed to explore a mix of inspiring speakers and more demonstrations from highly regarded and beloved figures in the world of parenting and pregnancy, addressing various issues and shedding light on how to handle pregnancy, parenting and nutrition.

Admission is completely FREE!!!

Venue: The Havilah Centre, by RCCG City of David, COD Road, VI, Lagos.

Date: Saturday, July 8th & Sunday, July 9th, 2017

Time: 9.00 – 6.00 pm daily