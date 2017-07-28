Upcoming Events :  Must attend events this weekend 28-31/7/17

Home > Events >

The weekend is here again. Thinking of where to hang out? Look no further.

Hello everyone, here are our picks of the events happening this weekend in and around Lagos State. Rest assured, you will not be short of places to go, have some fun, and unwind from the long week's stress.

 

  • "Don't Drop The Mic"

play

 

It's already been 2 years since Don't Drop The Mic (DDTM) appeared on the entertainment scene, and they are showing no signs of slowing down.

DDTM appears to have brought back genuine creativity and talent to an industry that relies heavily on celebrity involvement in order for a show to be successful.

Date - Saturday 29th of July 2017

Time - 5pm Gate - N500 (Includes free Jameson cocktail)

Venue - Nouveau Center, 12 Babatunde Jose Rd (Former Festival Road), Off Adetokunbo ademola St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

  • Lagos Takeover!

play

 

As friends all over the world prepare to celebrate the World Friendship Day come July 30, “33’ Export Lager Beer is set to bring thousands of friends, music lovers, fun enthusiasts and lovers of the lager beer to the City of Friends.

Set for the July 28 to 30, 2017 at the Beachfront, Behind Landmark Event Centre, Oniru Estate, Lagos, the City of Friends will be a 72 hour non-stop friendship experience, as friends in Lagos will be hosted in an atmosphere of loyalty, fun, companionship, and goodwill.

  • Open Finale
play


Open is a 3-part performance series, a meditation on surrender through poetry and music by Titilope Sonuga which closes with an All White themed finale on July 30th.

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2017
Time: 6PM | Show Starts 7PM
Venue: 15 Military Street, Onikan, Lagos Island
Tickets: N5,000
RSVP & Ticket Purchase: www.titilope.ca/open

  • Legendary Leadership Lessons 5.0

BTDT HUB is ready to hold another edition of the Legendary Leadership Lessons 5.0 on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Vantage Hub, Mosesola House, Ikeja, Lagos.

play

 

Date: Saturday 29 July 2017

Time: 11:00am – 5:00pm (Registration starts at 10:00am)

Venue: Vantage Hub, Mosesola House, 103 Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos

  • Mai-saa Beauty Spa Opening

play

 

Mai-saa Beauty spa is an alternative Northern traditional spa, that offers ancient methods of beauty treatments.

The spa will be holding its official launch on Sunday, 30th of July, 2017 at Mai-Saa Spa, 30 Providence Street off 2nd roundabout, Lekki Phase 1.

