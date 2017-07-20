Upcoming Events :  Must attend events this weekend 20-23/7/17

The weekend is here again. Thinking of where to hang out? Look no further.
The Oxymoron Of Kenny Blaq
Fast-rising comedian Otolorin Kehinde aka 'Kenny Blaq' is ready to take on world stage with his debut upcoming comedy show tagged 'The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq.'
Date: July 23rd 2017
Venue: Eko Hotel and suites Victoria Island, Lagos
Red Carpet: 6pm, Show Starts by: 7pm
Tickets: Regular ₦5,000, VIP ₦20,000 and Table for 10 ₦1,000,000
Buckwyld media in association with The 2Face Foundation, brings the critically-praised “Eargasm” to Abuja for the second time.
Headlined by music legend and humanitarian, 2Baba and supported by vocal titans Waje, Styl Plus and Kelly Hansome, this special IDP charity edition promises to deliver an evening of mind-blowing entertainment and pleasant surprises.
For table reservations, call 07031326348 with table prices: VVIP Silver- N1Million; VVIP Gold- N2Million; VVIP Platinum- N3Million.
Venue- The Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.
Date- Saturday, 22 July, 2017
Time- Red carpet opens at 7PM
The Basement Gig
The Basement Gig, an initiative of The Zone Agency is set to stage its July edition.
This edition is set to hold on Friday, July 21st 2017 at the Cielo Lounge on Oduduwa Way, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.