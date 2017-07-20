Upcoming Events :  Must attend events this weekend 20-23/7/17

Hello everyone, here are our picks of the events happening this weekend in and around Lagos State. Rest assured, you will not be short of places to go, have some fun, and unwind from the long week's stress.

The Oxymoron Of Kenny Blaq

Fast-rising comedian Otolorin Kehinde aka 'Kenny Blaq' is ready to take on world stage with his debut upcoming comedy show tagged 'The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq.'

Date: July 23rd 2017

Venue: Eko Hotel and suites Victoria Island, Lagos

Red Carpet: 6pm, Show Starts by: 7pm

Tickets: Regular ₦5,000, VIP ₦20,000 and Table for 10 ₦1,000,000

2Baba, Bongos Ikwue, Waje to perform at “Eargasm” concert in Abuja

Buckwyld media in association with The 2Face Foundation, brings the critically-praised “Eargasm” to Abuja for the second time.

Headlined by music legend and humanitarian, 2Baba and supported by vocal titans Waje, Styl Plus and Kelly Hansome, this special IDP charity edition promises to deliver an evening of mind-blowing entertainment and pleasant surprises.

For table reservations, call 07031326348 with table prices: VVIP Silver- N1Million; VVIP Gold- N2Million; VVIP Platinum- N3Million.

Venue- The Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

Date- Saturday, 22 July, 2017

Time- Red carpet opens at 7PM

The Basement Gig

The Basement Gig, an initiative of The Zone Agency is set to stage its July edition.

This edition is set to hold on Friday, July 21st 2017 at the Cielo Lounge on Oduduwa Way, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.