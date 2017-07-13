Home > Events >

Unveil Runway & Exhibition :  Organizers to hold second edition in August

The fashion event will take place on the 19th of August 2017, at the Oriental Hotel Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

After a successful first edition, the second audition of the Unveil runway and exhibition show will be holding this coming month.

It will take place on the 19th of August 2017, at the Oriental Hotel Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

This year, guests will be treated to soft jazz music and a life band at the show.

There will also be a masterclass session which will have few fashion entrepreneurs such as Kelechik, Nini and Tv presenter, Zainab Balogun, who will be giving short talks.

Visit www.ariiyatickets.com to register, for more information, call - 08131119300.

