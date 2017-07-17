Tropika Summer Splash :  Pop-up offline marketplace to hold this July

The Tropika Summer Splash is one of a series of pop up (offline marketplace) events that exists for quality Nigerian made lifestyle brands.

This ultimate summer fair comes up on the 29th - 30th of July 2017, from 10am-7pm and 12noon–7pm respectively at The Lekki Coliseum, Lekki Phase 1.

Cutting across fashion, beauty, home décor, food, entertainment and games, brands engage with the community to showcase their products, and make sales which serves as a revenue stream for their respective businesses.

Come shop a variety of men, women, and children fashion, hair and beauty products, food & drinks, Spas and, games, short storytelling session, and a silent auction to raise finance for the continuity of the Makoko Dream Project.

Dennis Ashley Wellness Center will be present to give free health checks on blood pressure measurements, BMI, waist circumference, and blood glucose for high risk individuals.

Attendance is totally FREE!!! for guests. This event is family friendly so babies and kids are all welcome, however, there's an SME Vendor Package, and Corporate Vendor package depending on the nature of business and its needs.

This event is organized by Qeturah.com in partnership with Pulse.ng, Storried, Makoko Dream Project, Connect Nigeria, Printivo, Olorisupergal, Phenom PR, Nordic Food Festival, Ten Strings, Dennis Ashley Wellness Center, Vanguard Allure, and Glam Squad Magazine.

Venue: The Lekki Coliseum, Lekki Phase 1.

Date: 29th - 30th of July 2017

Time: 10am-7pm and 12noon–7pm respectively