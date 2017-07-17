The Truth Lagos lavish beach summer party

Bankhead lifestyle company hosted party lovers to an exclusive beach summer party on an island in Lagos.

The event themed "The Truth Lagos" took place on Saturday, 15th July 2017 at Ilashe Island, Lagos.

It was a day of nonstop fun with the coolest people and the best vibes coupled with lots of food to eat and varieties to drink as guest trooped in with their all-white costumes.

"The Truth Lagos" was indeed a world-class Miami experience right from the boarding of exquisite boats from Silverline Jetty in Lekki all the way down to the island shore before getting a quad-bike ride to the venue.

Organizers treated guests to Barbeque at its best, cocktails, games, the best view of the Atlantic Ocean and music from four of Nigeria's best DJs.

The Truth beach club is a development of Bankhead Lifestyle Company, a lifestyle and entertainment company.