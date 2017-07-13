Home > Events >

"The Truth Lagos" Beach Club to hold summer launch party this weekend [Video]

It promises to be exciting for party lovers as "The Truth Lagos" Beach Club and Villas finally opens its doors to kick-start the Summer!

This weekend promises to be exciting for party lovers as "The Truth Lagos" Beach Club and Villas finally opens its doors to kick-start the Summer!

The launch party will take place this Saturday, 15th July 2017 at Ilashe Island, Lagos.

''The Truth'' is looking forward to hosting all invited guests to a world-class Miami experience this weekend with your favourite DJ's coupled with the best of BBQ, boat rides, cocktails, games and the best of the Atlantic Ocean.

Get your tickets to the official launch at: www.thetruthlagos.com, www.nairabox.com, Graft Gourmet by Lou Baker Mega Plaza, Rhapsody Lekki, Rhapsody Ikeja City Mall, AMA Lagos Lekki & Shisha Room Lekki.

Like any Bankhead party, get ready for a day of non-stop fun with coolest people and the best vibes.

Date: Saturday, 15th July 2017.

Venue: Ilashe Island, Lagos

The Truth beach club is a development of Bankhead Lifestyle Company, a lifestyle and entertainment company.

