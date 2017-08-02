Home > Events >

"The Style Loft Box" :  Desmond Elliot, Ramsey Nouah, Annie Idibia, Iyabo Ojo attend grand opening

Creative director Mazelle fashion brand, Mariam Afolabi opened her first-of- its-kind fashion, beauty and lifestyle mall.

Image

Mariam Afolabi, Creative director of fashion brand, Mazelle (formerly Mademoiselle Aglaia) hosted celebrities to the grand opening of "The Style Loft Box".

Femi Adebayo, Ozzy Agu, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot, Gbenga Titiloye and Chike Osebuka at the grand opening of "The Style Loft" play

Femi Adebayo, Ozzy Agu, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot, Gbenga Titiloye and Chike Osebuka at the grand opening of "The Style Loft"

 

The event where she also launched Mazelle perfumery and Beauty Box (Nail and Hair salon) held on Sunday 30th July 2017, at No 2 Alexander Road, Ikoyi.

play Susan Peters, Mariam Afolabi, Toke Makinwa and Layole Oyatogun at the grand opening of "The Style Loft"

 

Guests at the event include Desmond Elliot, Ramsey Nouah, Iyabo Ojo, Femi Adebayo, Annie Macauley-Idibia, Ini-Dinma Okojie, Idia Aisien, Toyin Lawani, Osas Ighodaro-Ajibade, LAX, Ozzy Agu, Kiki Omeili, Linda Ejiofor, Emmanuel Ikubese, Kaylah Oniwo and many more.

play Annie Idibia, Linda Ejiofor and Osas at the grand opening of "The Style Loft"

 

"The Style Loft Box", first-of- its-kind in Nigeria is a fashion, beauty and lifestyle mall located in the heart of Ikoyi, creatively and innovatively constructed from containers.

