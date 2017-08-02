"The Style Loft Box" :  Desmond Elliot, Ramsey Nouah, Annie Idibia, Iyabo Ojo attend grand opening

Creative director Mazelle fashion brand, Mariam Afolabi opened her first-of- its-kind fashion, beauty and lifestyle mall.
The event where she also launched Mazelle perfumery and Beauty Box (Nail and Hair salon) held on Sunday 30th July 2017, at No 2 Alexander Road, Ikoyi.
Guests at the event include Desmond Elliot, Ramsey Nouah, Iyabo Ojo, Femi Adebayo, Annie Macauley-Idibia, Ini-Dinma Okojie, Idia Aisien, Toyin Lawani, Osas Ighodaro-Ajibade, LAX, Ozzy Agu, Kiki Omeili, Linda Ejiofor, Emmanuel Ikubese, Kaylah Oniwo and many more.
"The Style Loft Box", first-of- its-kind in Nigeria is a fashion, beauty and lifestyle mall located in the heart of Ikoyi, creatively and innovatively constructed from containers.