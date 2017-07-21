‘The Splash Off’ :  Shina Peller, KCEE, Reekado Banks others attend all white pool party

Shina Peller, KCEE, Reekado Banks B-RED, Special Ed, And more party at ‘The Splash Off’ All White Pool Party Coming off the heels of a successful start and three editions in the bag, Splash Off Pool Party is undoubtedly the most looked forward and swankiest party in the city of Lagos.

The Splash Off Pool Party which takes place monthly at the serene pool side of Tivoli Gardens, Ikoyi, the destination for a world class pool party experience as you soak in the sun and enjoy the cool ocean breeze. And as such party lovers in the Lagos were indeed in for a treat like no other, as the pool party held the city down at its previous All White edition , and indeed without mincing words was an experience next to none.

The energy of the party was at an all time with DJ Prince taking center stage to deliver nerve racking tunes, with hype men Ben Forster, keeping the party charged up. It was an evening that saw many celebs In attendance like Shina Peller, Dj Humility, Dice Ailes, Sean Tizzle, Swanky Jerry, BRED, Special Spesh, Shaydee and more bask in the euphoria of the evening and have a swell time too.

Splash Off Pool Party is in a world of its own as it presents a spectacular blend of epoch-making glamour and modern day premium party feel that's unrivalled.