Home > Events >

The Oxymoron Of Kenny Blaq :  Tickets for show now selling!

The Oxymoron Of Kenny Blaq Tickets for show now selling!

The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq, powered by Unicmade Entertainment & Records Packaged by Lanre Makun Events and Yaw naija entertainment.

  • Published:
Tickets now selling! play

Tickets now selling!

Junior Achievement Nigeria Kaffy, Uduak Oguamanam speak at LEAD camp for girls
"Alter Ego" Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Rita Dominic, MO Abudu, Wole Ojo attend movie premiere
Mr Eazi Artiste performs alongside Lil Kesh, Mayorkun at Fela's Afrika shrine
Hepatitis B May Palette to hold awareness campaign with fund-raising art exhibition
Celeste Singer to host music heads in an acoustic hangout session
"Sand Castle" Patrick Doyle, Wale Ojo, Mary Uranta, Charles Okocha, attend movie premiere
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Performances by: the musicomedian extraordinaire Kennyblaq, Alibaba, Julius Agwu ,Klint da Drunk, Gbenga Adeyinka, Omo Baba, Seyilaw,Maleke ,Elenu, Woli Arole, Mc miracle, & Asiri, Stillringing, Forever, Slk and Damola, Music by  2Baba, 9ice, Reminisce, Simi, Reekadobanks,Small doctor, Koredebello,DJ Nana and lots more.

Date: Sunday July 23  2017, Red Carpet starts by 6pm and show starts at 7pm

Admission: Regular- N5000 VIP- N20,000, Table for 10 – N1,000,000

Tickets already selling at: All Domino's pizza outlets, Eko Hotel, genesis deluxe cinemas, filmhouse cinemas, Silver bird Cinema, ebaeno supermarkets, slot, ariiyatickets.com, NaijaTicketshop.com, nairabox.com,ticketsdey.com

For table reservations call: 08121213053, 08091581055 or 08025193341.

If you love the music comedian, then you don’t wanna miss this…

The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq, powered by Unicmade Entertainment & Records Packaged by Lanre Makun Events and Yaw naija entertainment.

And proudly supported by Domino's pizza, cold stone creamery, fero mobile, nobel carpets and rug, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Lagos State Inland Revenue Service. Big Volt and Pulse NG

This is a featured post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 "Sand Castle" Patrick Doyle, Wale Ojo, Mary Uranta, Charles Okocha,...bullet
2 Mr Eazi Artiste performs alongside Lil Kesh, Mayorkun at Fela's Afrika...bullet
3 Junior Achievement Nigeria Kaffy, Uduak Oguamanam speak at LEAD camp...bullet

Events

The event promises more intimate interaction with bands in the alternative/rock music genre.
Celeste Singer to host music heads in an acoustic hangout session
May Palette Hepatitis B Awareness Art Exhibition
Hepatitis B May Palette to hold awareness campaign with fund-raising art exhibition
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, her husband and two of her children at the "Alter Ego" movie premiere.
"Alter Ego" Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Rita Dominic, MO Abudu, Wole Ojo attend movie premiere
JA Nigeria LEAD Camp 2017
Junior Achievement Nigeria Organization partners with Union Bank to implement LEAD camp for 50 outstanding girls