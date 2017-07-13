The Oxymoron Of Kenny Blaq :  Tickets for show now selling!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Performances by: the musicomedian extraordinaire Kennyblaq, Alibaba, Julius Agwu ,Klint da Drunk, Gbenga Adeyinka, Omo Baba, Seyilaw,Maleke ,Elenu, Woli Arole, Mc miracle, & Asiri, Stillringing, Forever, Slk and Damola, Music by 2Baba, 9ice, Reminisce, Simi, Reekadobanks,Small doctor, Koredebello,DJ Nana and lots more.

Date: Sunday July 23 2017, Red Carpet starts by 6pm and show starts at 7pm

Admission: Regular- N5000 VIP- N20,000, Table for 10 – N1,000,000

Tickets already selling at: All Domino's pizza outlets, Eko Hotel, genesis deluxe cinemas, filmhouse cinemas, Silver bird Cinema, ebaeno supermarkets, slot, ariiyatickets.com, NaijaTicketshop.com, nairabox.com,ticketsdey.com

For table reservations call: 08121213053, 08091581055 or 08025193341.

If you love the music comedian, then you don’t wanna miss this…

The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq, powered by Unicmade Entertainment & Records Packaged by Lanre Makun Events and Yaw naija entertainment.

And proudly supported by Domino's pizza, cold stone creamery, fero mobile, nobel carpets and rug, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Lagos State Inland Revenue Service. Big Volt and Pulse NG

