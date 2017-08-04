The Mix In Mex :  Kelvin Oduntan to represent Nigeria at global world class finale in Mexico

Kelvin Oduntan, winner of the World Class Regional Bartenders Competition in Nigeria is set to take on the world one cocktail at a time.

By winning the regional competition in Nigeria, he earned the right to represent Nigeria on the grand stage in Mexico City on the August 19, 2017. Born out of the pressing need to celebrate bartending and mixology, this event is the brainchild of Diageo Reserve; a subsidiary of the multinational, Diageo.

350 Bartenders drawn from bars and hotels across Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja squared off in a series of trainings and preliminary exercises to trim the field to 30. The regional competition saw the top 8 progress to the finals at Intercontinental Hotel, Lagos.

Kelvin and the seven other finalists went through a litany of tests and tasks to test their flair and dexterity; each level more daunting than the previous. 3 stages of competition later, Kelvin Oduntan of Radisson Blu Hotel, Lagos emerged as the winner of the 1 edition of the regional competition in Nigeria with a fine blend of finesse & creativity while staying true to originality.

For Kelvin, the journey does not end with local honors as he will now represent Nigeria at the global finale in Mexico and as always, Nigeria is rooting for yet another one of her illustrious sons as he looks to outwit some of the world’s most artistically gifted and supremely skilled bartenders and mixologists.

