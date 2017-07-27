"The Lemon Curd" :  Catch Famous Bobson, Idris King, Oma Mahmud & more at music festival in August

Lucid Lemons plans to hold a festival which incorporates arts, music, poetry and more themed "The Lemon Curd".

This event will take place on Saturday, 5th of August 2017 at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

"The Lemon Curd" brings together several hundreds of young people with interest in the arts, music, poetry and more. Switching the common role of "us" going to watch established industry heads, and instead get them to see the incredible talent Nigeria's youth has to offer.

Artistes such as Famous Bobson, Idris King, Oma Mahmud & a whole load of your favourites will be performing live on stage.

It will be a whole day filled with games, vendors selling everything from food & drink, the coolest accessories to providing henna for the attendees, games and an open mic platform.

Give it a shot! Give yourself the opportunity to find a mentor from some of the movers & shakers of the industry.

It's not an event you want to miss this year so go get your tickets by downloading the NowNow Mobile Wallet app on androids or visit https://thelemoncurd2.splashthat.com

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Date: Saturday, 5th of August 2017

Time: 12PM - 9PM