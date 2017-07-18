The Basement Gig, an initiative of The Zone Agency is set to stage its July edition.

This edition is set to hold on Friday, July 21st 2017 at the Cielo Lounge on Oduduwa Way, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

The Basement Gig since its inception, provides an avenue for budding musical talents to showcase their gifts as they break into the Nigeria music industry and establish themselves.

This month’s edition will feature sensational acts such as Yonda, Jinmi Abduls, D-O, Wavy The Creator, Hanu Jay & Twist Da Fireman.

As always the event will be hosted by popular radio OAP Kemi Smallz and this edition will feature a guest DJ, TMXO.

The monthly show is fast becoming the most sought after hub for new artists and music lovers for its interactive atmosphere.

The Basement Gig is an initiative of The Zone Agency and is proudly supported by Zebra Stripes Networks and Cielo Lounge.