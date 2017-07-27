Sprinters :  Tech startup sprint to launch in Lagos & Abuja to support female entrepreneurs

International Fempreneurship Workshop, Sprinters is coming to Nigeria to launch their next program in Lagos and Abuja.

The three day hackathon is designed to support more women in the world of tech and entrepreneurship.

Dates have been set for July 31st - August 2nd, 2017 in Lagos and August 4th - 6th in Abuja with a final gala celebration and panel discussion on August 6th, 2017.

An impressive entourage of speakers will share their know-how with the participants. Confirmed are Eniola Mafe​, Patrick Gaincko​, Tosin Durotoye​, Chibuikem Agbaegbu, ​Ify Malo​ and many more.

"At Sprinters we our mission is to empower the capacity of female entrepreneurs through strategic consulting and hands-on skills trainings so that they are ready to take their businesses to the next level while having access to a global network of female leaders where we put focus on sustainable business support" says co- founder Saskia Naujok.

The Sprint includes a three day “healthy body, healthy mind” themed workshop provided by healthy food and a yoga classes between presentations, workshops and teamwork.

Winners will get a chance to pitch at the Afrolynk - African Tech Entrepreneurship Conference 2017 at Microsoft in Berlin, Germany.

With a successful track record in Europe, India and North Africa, Sprinters already trained more than 100 female pre- and early stage entrepreneurs and is now coming to Nigeria​.

Sprinters has been mentioned in publications such as Forbes.com, Fast Company, Irish Tech News​ and more.

Lagos Workshop-

Venue: Redahlia Workspace, 43B Emima crescent off Toyin street, Ikeja Lagos.

Date: July 31, 2017 - August 2, 2017

Abuja Workshop-

Venue- BD Hub, Discovery mall, Ademola Adetokunbo crescent, Wuse II, Abuja.

Date: August 4, 2017 - August 6, 2017

pushing startup and cooperate worlds for a higher gender equality. Team members will keep followers up to date via their Facebook and Twitter accounts. Please follow Sprinter’s website for news on upcoming event details.