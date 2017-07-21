Home > Events >

SME100Nigeria :  Entries are open for Africa’s most prestigious young people’s awards

SME100Nigeria Entries are open for Africa's most prestigious young people's awards

SME100Nigeria 25 Under 25 Entrepreneurs is an award celebrating micro businesses that impact millions of lives Nigeria, owned by youths aged 25 and under.

Organizers to recognize Young tycoons at Africa’s most prestigious young people’s awards: SME100Nigeria 25 Under 25 Entrepreneurs.

We invite you to nominate an entrepreneur to win in the SME 100 Nigeria 25 under 25 Entrepreneurs Awards.

This is an award recognizing and celebrating micro and small businesses including start-ups that are transforming industries that impact millions of lives every day in Nigeria; owned and managed by youths aged 25 and under.

Industries to be recognized include: Social Entrepreneurship, Fashion & Creative arts, Agriculture, Technology & Cyber Security, Health, Education, Energy and Sustainability, Media and Sports.

To be eligible, the founder(s) must not be older than the age of 27 as at the time. In the event that the nominee is 27 years old, the company must have been in existence for at least 3 years.

The founder must be a Nigerian, the company must be contributing to social economic development of Nigeria and the line of business must be ethical and in accordance to the Nigerian laws.

The business must be duly registered under the Corporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria.

Previous recipients of these awards include Yasmin Belo-Osagie, Sophia Ikeonu, Linda Iheme, Eseoghene Odiete, Bidemi Zakariyau, Orode Uduaghan, just to mention a few.

Nominations can be done here: http://sme100nigeria. com/sme/Nominate

