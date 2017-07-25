Home > Events >

"Pop Culture" Outdoor music, art & fashion event to hold in August

"Pop Culture" Outdoor music, art & fashion event to hold in August

The event will feature over 30 musical performances, 50 vendors, live paintings, graffiti, sculpture installations and many more.

  • Published:
Pop Culture Lagos play Pop Culture Lagos

Mr Eazi Artiste performs alongside Lil Kesh, Mayorkun at Fela's Afrika shrine
Omawumi Tiwa Savage, Timi Dakolo, Waje attend "Timeless" album listening concert [Photos]
Industry Nite Jesse Jagz holds "Odysseus" album listening at weekly concert
Pencil D Comedian Skuki, Ushbebe, May D, Solid Star thrill guests at "Pencil Unbroken 2"
“Eargasm” 2Baba, Bongos Ikwue, Waje to perform at IDP charity concert in Abuja
SME100Nigeria Entries are open for Africa’s most prestigious young people’s awards
Unveil Runway & Exhibition Organizers to hold second edition in August
"The Truth Lagos" Bankhead lifestyle treats guests to a lavish beach summer party [Photos]
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Outdoor music, art and fashion event, "Pop Culture" is set to rock the city of Lagos next month.

It holds on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at Campos mini stadium, Lagos island.

play

 

The event features over 30 musical performances both local and international artist, from all genres of music, including hip hop, rap, RnB, afro pop. There would be live paintings on stage from graffiti and street artist, alongside there would be sculpture installations.

"Pop Culture" would feature over 50 vendors from the fashion sector (from retro to vintage, street and casual cloths) and a number of food vendors as well.

The concept of pop culture is to be a trend-setter in the music and fashion industry, to put together the biggest summer concert in the country, promoting the works of known and upcoming musicians, as well as artists and designers in the industry.

play Pop Culture Lagos

The event is aimed at offering charitable donations to the less privileged in the community and providing the most affordable concert with maximum entertainment and benefits for all participating individuals.

Venue: Campos mini stadium, Lagos island.

Ticket Price: General admission- N1,500; Field access+Drinks pass- N2,500

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2017

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

Top 3

1 "Banana Island Ghost" Biola Alabi, Saheed Balogun, Ali Nuhu, Chigul...bullet
2 ‘The Splash Off’ Shina Peller, KCEE, Reekado Banks others attend all...bullet
3 'The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq' Music comedian's maiden event set for...bullet

Events

The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq 9ice, Adekunle GoldSeyi Law, EmmaOhMaGod, others perform at impressive comedy show
Visa mobile payment platform launch
VISA Global payments technology company launches mobile payment platform mVISA in Nigeria [Photos]
SME100Nigeria 25 Under 25 Entrepreneurs
SME100Nigeria Entries are open for Africa’s most prestigious young people’s awards
Eargasm-IDP-Charity-Concert-Abuja
Upcoming Events Must attend events this weekend 20-23/7/17