Outdoor music, art and fashion event, "Pop Culture" is set to rock the city of Lagos next month.

It holds on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at Campos mini stadium, Lagos island.

The event features over 30 musical performances both local and international artist, from all genres of music, including hip hop, rap, RnB, afro pop. There would be live paintings on stage from graffiti and street artist, alongside there would be sculpture installations.

"Pop Culture" would feature over 50 vendors from the fashion sector (from retro to vintage, street and casual cloths) and a number of food vendors as well.

The concept of pop culture is to be a trend-setter in the music and fashion industry, to put together the biggest summer concert in the country, promoting the works of known and upcoming musicians, as well as artists and designers in the industry.

The event is aimed at offering charitable donations to the less privileged in the community and providing the most affordable concert with maximum entertainment and benefits for all participating individuals.

Venue: Campos mini stadium, Lagos island.

Ticket Price: General admission- N1,500; Field access+Drinks pass- N2,500

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2017