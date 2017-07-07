"Picture Perfect," a comedy drama by Tope Alake, premiered at the latest edition of Nolly Thursdays, with its cast and crew as special guests.

The premiere held on Thursday, June 6, 2017, at Genesis Cinemas the Palms shopping mall, Lagos, with cast including Bisola Aiyeola, Bolanle Ninolowo, Tope Alake and Biodun Stephen in attendance.

Others in attendance include Desmond Elliot, Kunle Remi, Kiki Omeili, Yvonne Jegede, Judith Audu, Big Brother Naija housemates Efe, Marvis, Bally, Miyonse, Bassey, Kemen, ThinTallTony, Rukky Sanda, Ifeanyi Kalu, Stan Nze among others.

The upcoming movie tells the story of a fashion designer who meets a notorious area boy when her car breaks down in his hood.

What seems to be a distressing situation, turns out to be a blessing, only to go completely sideways when he sets up home beside her shop.

Written and produced by Biodun Stephen, the movie is directed by Tope Alake and stars Bolanle Ninalowo, Mary Remmy Njoku, Bisola Aiyeola, Ronke Oshodi-Oke among others.

The Tope Alake movie is currently showing in cinemas.