"Picture Perfect" Desmond Elliot, Bisola Aiyeola, Efe, Kunle Remi, attend premiere

"Picture Perfect," a movie by Tope Alake, premiered at the recent edition of Nolly Thursdays. Check out photos from the event.

"Picture Perfect" Movie Premiere play Kunle Remi at "Picture Perfect" Movie Premiere (Pulse)

"Picture Perfect," a comedy drama by Tope Alake, premiered at the latest edition of Nolly Thursdays, with its cast and crew as special guests.

The premiere held on Thursday, June 6, 2017, at Genesis Cinemas the Palms shopping mall, Lagos, with cast including Bisola Aiyeola, Bolanle Ninolowo, Tope Alake and Biodun Stephen in attendance.

"Picture Perfect" Movie Premiere play Yvonne Jegede at "Picture Perfect" Movie Premiere (Pulse)

Others in attendance include Desmond Elliot, Kunle Remi, Kiki Omeili, Yvonne Jegede, Judith Audu, Big Brother Naija housemates Efe, Marvis, Bally, Miyonse, Bassey, Kemen, ThinTallTony, Rukky Sanda, Ifeanyi Kalu, Stan Nze among others.

"Picture Perfect" Movie Premiere play Rukky Sanda at "Picture Perfect" Movie Premiere (Pulse)

 

The upcoming movie tells the story of a fashion designer who meets a notorious area boy when her car breaks down in his hood.

What seems to be a distressing situation, turns out to be a blessing, only to go completely sideways when he sets up home beside her shop.

Written and produced by Biodun Stephen, the movie is directed by Tope Alake and stars Bolanle Ninalowo, Mary Remmy Njoku, Bisola Aiyeola, Ronke Oshodi-Oke among others.

"Picture Perfect" Movie Premiere play Bolanle Ninalowo and Desmond Elliot at the "Picture Perfect" premiere (Pulse)

The Tope Alake movie is currently showing in cinemas.

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

