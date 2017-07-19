Open Mic Enugu first edition featured variety of acts it also had special guests and performance. It drew guest from all works of life in enugu from working class to business owners, On Air Personalities, artists just to mention but a few.

This is the first of its king in the coal city featuring poetry, karaoke, comedy, acoustic music, singing, karaoke and spokenwords. The organizers GHills entertainment said this is a new way of relaxing in enugu and the next edition holds on Sunday 30th July 2017, this event would hold every last sunday of the month.

For sponsorship and inquiry contact 07037711345, @openmicenugu openmicenugu@gmail.com

photo credit Hometouch Studios Enugu​