Home > Events >

Open Mic Enugu

Open Mic Enugu Maiden edition holds in coal city

Open Mic Enugu first edition featured variety of  acts it also had special guests and performance.

  • Published:
ANITA, TIFFANY, NG at Open Mic Enugu play Open Mic Enugu

Heartbeat The Musical A play that got me wishing I was an actress
Lauryn Hill The 'Miseducation' of the Lagos concert
You Need To Hear This Skales' Afro-fusion gives him a win on 'Temper'
Iyanya Iyanya struggled through his first performance of "Signature" EP, it wasn't his fault
One Mic Naija Joe El, Milli to headline bi-monthly concert
Reekado Banks, DJ Xclusive There’s disrespect in the music industry, it’s almost a culture
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Open Mic Enugu first edition featured variety of  acts it also had special guests and performance. It drew guest from all works of life in enugu from working class to business owners, On Air Personalities, artists just to mention but a few.

This is the first of its king in the coal city featuring poetry, karaoke, comedy, acoustic music, singing, karaoke and spokenwords. The organizers GHills entertainment said this is a new way of relaxing in enugu and the next edition holds on Sunday 30th July 2017, this event would hold every last sunday of the month.

 For sponsorship and inquiry contact 07037711345, @openmicenugu openmicenugu@gmail.com

 photo credit Hometouch Studios Enugu​

Image
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chinedu Adiele

Chinedu Adiele Photojournalist at Pulse. A professional photographer with a passion for art, Adiele describes music as his 'drug' and the camera as his 'little baby'. He finds fulfillment in capturing the moment and keeping memories for future generations to see and feel how we live.

Top 3

1 "The Truth Lagos" Bankhead lifestyle treats guests to a lavish beach...bullet
2 AMAA 2017 Ramsey Noah, Bimbo Akintola, Kunle Afolayan, others attend...bullet
3 The Basement Gig Yonda, Jinmi Abduls, D-O, Hanu Jay to perform at...bullet

Events

The oxymoron of Kenny Blaq! Live in Eko Hotel
Oxymoron Of Kenny Blaq 5 days to event at The Eko Hotel And Suites
Beibei Haven Foundation Fertility Walk 2017 holds despite heavy downpour
Tropika summer splash
Tropika Summer Splash Pop-up offline marketplace to hold this July
Eargasm IDP Charity Concert Abuja
“Eargasm” 2Baba, Bongos Ikwue, Waje to perform at IDP charity concert in Abuja