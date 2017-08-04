It is time to take your business to another level, attend the Nigeria Food Fair and showcase your products, meet other businesses this September.
The fair will also promote entrepreneurship and accelerate innovation within the food and beverage industry through e-commerce and online solutions.
It is time to take your business to another level, book a stand, showcase your products, meet other businesses at the event.
Meet the masters, Learn how to create your own EStore, meet potential investors and access Government loans.
visit http://nigeriafoodfair.com for more details and register if you wish to participate/exhibit/sponsor/ partake in any of the master class .
Venue: Adeyemi Bero Hall , Alausa Secretariat Lagos Nigeria.
Event Date: 18 - 20 September 2017
Event Time : 10am -8pm daily.