Nigeria Food Fair is a 3-day food exhibition and sales event, an online/offline foods and beverage, food technology / security, water exhibition, agro logistics and cooking gas expo which aims at showcasing the quality of Nigerian Food Varieties with opportunities in the local and international markets.

The fair will also promote entrepreneurship and accelerate innovation within the food and beverage industry through e-commerce and online solutions.

It is time to take your business to another level, book a stand, showcase your products, meet other businesses at the event.

Meet the masters, Learn how to create your own EStore, meet potential investors and access Government loans.

visit http://nigeriafoodfair.com for more details and register if you wish to participate/exhibit/sponsor/ partake in any of the master class .

Venue: Adeyemi Bero Hall , Alausa Secretariat Lagos Nigeria.

Event Date: 18 - 20 September 2017

Event Time : 10am -8pm daily.