Mr Eazi :  Artiste performs alongside Lil Kesh, Mayorkun at Fela's Afrika shrine

Mr Eazi Artiste performs alongside Lil Kesh, Mayorkun at Fela's Afrika shrine

The singer who released his debut EP "Life is Eazi Vol. 1: Lagos To Accra,” in February 2017 held the Lagos concert of "Detty World Tour".

Image

Mr Eazi, who recently released his debut EP "Life is Eazi Vol. 1: Lagos To Accra held the Lagos concert of his ‘Detty World Tour’.

Lil Kesh and Mr Eazi performing at the Mr Eazi Live At Fela Shrine concert play Lil Kesh and Mr Eazi performing at the Mr Eazi Live At Fela Shrine concert (Pulse)

The singer who has been touring different cities across the world to promote the project held the Lagos concert at the New Afrika Shrine in Ikeja, Lagos, the home of Afrobeat.

play Mayourkun and Mr Eazi performing at the Mr Eazi Live At Fela Shrine concert (Pulse)

The Lagos stop of the tour tagged "Mr Eazi Live at The Shrine" witnessed performances from various Nigerian artistes such as Jaywon, Falana, Myro, Terry Apala, Ajebutter22, BOJ, Niniola, Small Doctor, YQ, and more.

play Falana performing at the Mr Eazi Live At Fela Shrine concert (Pulse)

 

Mr Eazi hit the stage and performed songs off his project, including his popular hit collaboration records. Lil Kesh and Mayorkun also shared the stage with Mr Eazi as they performed their collaborations live.

DJ Spinall on the wheels of steel at the Mr Eazi Live At Fela Shrine concert play DJ Spinall on the wheels of steel at the Mr Eazi Live At Fela Shrine concert (Pulse)

 

The event which was hosted by Spanky, with DJ Spinall playing a music spinning role was supported by a live band, and a retinue of dancers.

