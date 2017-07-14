Mente De Moda :  Organizers to hold "MidSummerVersary" edition this weekend

Get ready as Mente De Moda will be celebrating its MidSummerVersary this weekend.

The event which was meant to hold on Sunday, July 9th, 2017 but postponed sadly due to bad weather will hold this Sunday, July 16th at B20, Wole Olateju crescent, Off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Organizers sincerely apologize for any inconvenience the postponement may have caused and sympathize with residents who have been directly affected by the floods and more.

This edition will feature a range of activities which includes Henna, Table tennis, Snooker, Snakes & Ladder, Ludo. The chicken wing eating contest will return and this time with a battle of 4 on 4! Interested teams should reach out via email as the proceeds will go to a charity of their choice (entrance fee applies).

Congrats also to the lucky winners of each of the four free stalls which are Jules Yard, Luxe Boulevard, MBM Foodie, and Casa Hair who reposted the flyers and got the highest likes, look out for them at the event.

Meanwhile, it’s not too late to get a 20% discount on your stalls for our next event but you’ve got to hurry and book now! Head over the Mente de Moda website to BOOK yours!

At MidSummerVersary edition, up to 40 T-shirts will be up for grab on the exhibition day so keep an eye out and make sure you leave with one.

Hurry up and book your stall at www.mentedemoda.com

Date: Sunday, July 16th, 2017

Time: 12 noon

Venue: B20, Wole Olateju Crescent, Off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.