Legendary Leadership Lessons 5.0 :  Princess Abumere, Jude Egbas, Denike Oyetunde others to inspire young Nigerians

The edition themed "Empowering Young Nigerians in Leadership, Media and Journalism" will inspire and empower young Nigerians.
The edition themed "Empowering Young Nigerians in Leadership, Media and Journalism" will inspire and empower young Nigerians. Delegates will have the opportunity to learn key leadership lessons which will help maximise their potentials.
Panel 1 (11:00–12:30): Navigating a New Nigeria, the Role of On Air Personalities.
Panellist: Tega Onojaife, Fola Folayan, Tolulope Adeleru Balogun, Nelly Kalu and Denike Oyetunde
Panel 2 (12:30-2:00): Political Reporting and Journalism, Lessons for Aspiring Media Personalities
Panellist: Nejeeb Bello, Princess Abumere, Jude Egbas and Sope Martins
LUNCH
Panel 3 (2:30-4:00): Transforming the Rules of Engagement of Nigerian Politics; Lessons from Young Leaders
Panellist: Maryam Abubakar, Mustafa Ahmed Tijani, Salihu Tanko Yakasai and Ahmed Ningi
(4:00-4:40): Special Guest Appearances
Dress Code: Business/Smart Casual
Refreshments will be available
Tickets: N3, 500; Please pay into AC Nig Ltd, UBA, 1019742866
For more details: 08036999390
Date: Saturday 29 July 2017
Time: 11:00am – 5:00pm (Registration starts at 10:00am)
Venue: Vantage Hub, Mosesola House, 103 Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos