Legendary Leadership Lessons 5.0 :  Princess Abumere, Jude Egbas, Denike Oyetunde others to inspire young Nigerians

BTDT HUB is ready to hold another edition of the Legendary Leadership Lessons 5.0 on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Vantage Hub, Mosesola House, Ikeja, Lagos.

The edition themed "Empowering Young Nigerians in Leadership, Media and Journalism" will inspire and empower young Nigerians. Delegates will have the opportunity to learn key leadership lessons which will help maximise their potentials.

Panel 1 (11:00–12:30): Navigating a New Nigeria, the Role of On Air Personalities.

Panellist: Tega Onojaife, Fola Folayan, Tolulope Adeleru Balogun, Nelly Kalu and Denike Oyetunde

Panel 2 (12:30-2:00): Political Reporting and Journalism, Lessons for Aspiring Media Personalities

Panellist: Nejeeb Bello, Princess Abumere, Jude Egbas and Sope Martins

LUNCH  

Panel 3 (2:30-4:00): Transforming the Rules of Engagement of Nigerian Politics; Lessons from Young Leaders

Panellist: Maryam Abubakar, Mustafa Ahmed Tijani, Salihu Tanko Yakasai and Ahmed Ningi 

(4:00-4:40): Special Guest Appearances

  

Dress Code: Business/Smart Casual
Refreshments will be available

Tickets: N3, 500; Please pay into AC Nig Ltd, UBA, 1019742866

For more details: 08036999390

Date: Saturday 29 July 2017

Time: 11:00am – 5:00pm (Registration starts at 10:00am)

Venue: Vantage Hub, Mosesola House, 103 Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos 

