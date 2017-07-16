Home > Events >

La Vida :  Biggest outdoor brand exhibition witnessed huge turnout in Port Hacourt

Over 40 vendors, 1500 participants took part in the exhibition which held at the Port Harcourt Polo club.

  • Published:
Image

The first edition of the biggest outdoor brand exhibition, La Vida held in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

play A vendor at the La Vida Outdoor Brand Exhibition

 

The event took place at the Port Harcourt Polo club on the 26th and 27th of June 2017.

play Guests purchasing wears at the La Vida Outdoor Brand Exhibition

 

It was indeed the biggest as it had over 40 vendors, 1500 participants who purchased original and quality goods at extremely cheap prices.

La Vida Outdoor Brand Exhibition play La Vida Outdoor Brand Exhibition

 

Th outdoor exhibition also featured paint balling, table soccer and various activities. There was also lots of comedy, music as well as a fashion runway.

play Guests playing table soccer at the La Vida Outdoor Brand Exhibition

 

Guests can't wait for the next edition of this event.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

