La Vida :  Biggest outdoor brand exhibition witnessed huge turnout in Port Hacourt

The first edition of the biggest outdoor brand exhibition, La Vida held in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The event took place at the Port Harcourt Polo club on the 26th and 27th of June 2017.

It was indeed the biggest as it had over 40 vendors, 1500 participants who purchased original and quality goods at extremely cheap prices.

Th outdoor exhibition also featured paint balling, table soccer and various activities. There was also lots of comedy, music as well as a fashion runway.

Guests can't wait for the next edition of this event.