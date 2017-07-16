La Diva Inc :  Abuja's biggest summer party, "Delusion" to hold this July

La Diva Inc. and Ice are set to hold one of Abuja's biggest summer parties, "Delusion the Party".

The event will hold on the 27th of July at the elite and exclusive The Bank Club, Abuja.

The event is not like any other party,but a party with a purpose, trying to convey a message. So, if you are in Abuja and want to experience real time summer vibe, "Delusion the Party" is where to be.

Pre-order Tickets: Regular- N1,000, VIP- N2,500; Tickets at the venue: Regular N2,000, VIP- N4,000

Venue: The Bank Club, 80, Aminu Kano crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Date: 27th July, 2017

Time: 3PM

For more information, contact: 08094664816