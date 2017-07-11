Home > Events >

Kaffy, Uduak Oguamanam speak at JA's LEAD camp for girls

Kaffy, Uduak Oguamanam speak at LEAD camp for girls

Pulse Nigeria to mentor 11 girls on girl-child empowerment.

  • Published:
50 teenage girls from different regions Nigeria are to be empowered and groomed to become leaders in the eighth edition of Leadership, Empowerment, Achievement and Development (LEAD) camp.

The LEAD Camp which is an initiative of Junior Achievement Nigeria is committed to the future, growth and well being of girls in Nigeria.

Our dedication to SDG goal 5 on empowerment of women and girls lead to the development and implementation of the LEAD camp”, the organisation shared in a statement.

Junior Achievement Nigeria Media Lead Camp For Girls play

Junior Achievement Nigeria Media Lead Camp For Girls

(Pulse)

 

Activities for the programme kicked off on Monday, July 10, 2017 with an empowerment session from women in the creative arts and industries. Film producer Uduak Oguamanam, film director Blessing Effiong-Egbe, lawyer Oyinkan Fawehinmi and dancer Kaffy all shared their inspiring stories with the girls.

ALSO READ: Junior Achievement Nigeria partners with Union Bank to implement LEAD camp for 50 outstanding girls

Junior Achievement Nigeria Media Lead Camp For Girls play

Junior Achievement Nigeria Media Lead Camp For Girls

(Pulse)

 

Simi Nwogugu, the Executive director of JA Nigeria said she initiated the camp to instill confidence in the girls.

I developed LEAD camp back in 2001 because I noticed that some of the girls who were shy or timid at the beginning of the Company Program, were more confident by the end and needed just a little more encouragement to secure their new found leadership skills”, she wrote in a public note in the camp brochure.

Sixteen years later, we now have several LEAD Camp alumni doing amazing things to make the world a better place.”

In the meantime, Pulse Nigeria will be mentoring 11 of the girls from this years camp on a media project on girl-child empowerment.

