Junior Achievement Nigeria :  Organization partners with Union Bank to implement LEAD camp for 50 outstanding girls

Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) is partnering with Union Bank to empower fifty (50) girls from various regions of Nigeria in the eighth (8th) edition of LEAD Camp

Taking place from the 9th to the 15th of July in Lagos, the mission of LEAD Camp is to inspire and empower young girls to become high-achieving women leaders.

The LEAD Camp addresses Social Development Goal (SDG) 5: Gender equality and empowerment of women and girls. Participants are taken through series of leadership workshops administered by HOD Consulting Inc., and are exposed to and mentored by leading women from the private and public sectors in Nigeria.

To be eligible, beneficiaries must have previously participated in JAN’s flagship Company Program, which provides training in the different facets of setting up and running a business. As indicated in the name, LEAD Camp will consist of activities in leadership, empowerment, achievement and development.

Mrs. Simi Nwogugu, Executive Director, Junior Achievement Nigeria, said, "I developed LEAD Camp back in 2001 because after two years of running JAN, I noticed that some of the girls who were shy at the beginning were more confident by the end and needed just a little more encouragement to secure their newfound leadership skills".

Mr. Emeka Emuwa, CEO Union Bank, stated, "Developing and grooming young talent is a key focus area for Union Bank especially as we celebrate our 100th anniversary this year with a theme ‘Celebrate, Impact, Lead’. The LEAD Camp provides an opportunity for us to nurture and encourage an entrepreneurial mindset in these 50 young women who we hope will be the corporate leaders of tomorrow.”

Also speaking about the programme, Mrs. Lola Cardoso, Head Group Corporate Strategy Union Bank said, "Following the success of the 2016 LEAD Camp, we are happy to partner with JAN again to implement LEAD Camp 2017. Considering the calibre of young girls that participate in the LEAD Camp, we developed the ‘One Girl, One Mentor’ scheme which affords each girl to be mentored by a member of our internal women's network, WEHub, immediately after the program and beyond.”

There are several LEAD Camp alumni doing amazing things to make the world a better place. JAN are grateful to Union Bank for continuing to partner with them to make this life-changing impact on their most outstanding girls.

Date: 9th - 15th July, 2017