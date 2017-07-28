“Called out”, an initiative with head quarters based in the United states will hold an interactive, empowerment, and fun filled Hangout on Saturday, July 19, 2017.

Featuring, live music, Personal stories, and breakout sessions with Celebrities, Humanitarians, and aspiring leaders of society.

The free to attend event, which will be held at 3, Wumego crescent, Christ Avenue, Lekki Phase 1, will make available a place where real people meet with Influential leaders and Pace setters to share real life. Passing across the message that, it doesn't matter where you've been. What matters is where you want to go.

Celebrities like, Bryan Okwara, Ifeanyi Kalu, Nkem Marchie, Ariyike Owolagba, Temitayo Adeniyi, Tv Presenter; Dolapo Aderinokun, Singers; Isaac Geralds, Pheel, --Music producers, Seyi Keyz, Password and many others are set to grace the hangout this Saturday.

“Called Out is a great opportunity to get equipped, empowered, and get the encouragement you need to Stand out in Life, towards embracing your passion and God given talent, while you enjoy good music, barbeque and Small chops of course!” Said

Ego Philips, Nigerian Coordinator “for Called Out NG”.

To register for this event, go to www.calledout.egophilips.comor contact 07036363624 |IG: @calledoutng @Ego_Philips

This event is proudly supported by,PulseNg, Vanguard, YNaija, KOGA Faith, and Ego Philips.