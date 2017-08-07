Home > Events >

Idris King, Santi, Odunsi, fans party hard at Lemon Curd 2

The Lemon Curd 2.0 L.O.S, Idris King, Santi, Odunsi others entertain fans at concert

There was a showcase of spoken word, live painting and musical performances to give the audience a rich wholesome arty experience.

Odunsi the engine at the Lucid Lemon Curd 2.0 play

Odunsi the engine at the Lucid Lemon Curd 2.0

The Lucid Lemons Curd 2 music and art showcase has held on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Music, spoken word, live painting, good food and party people were the main attraction on the night.

Singer Dami Oniru giving a R&B rendition at Lucid Lemon Curd 2.0 play

Singer Dami Oniru giving a R&B rendition at Lucid Lemon Curd 2.0

Up and coming, emerging and fast rising  music talents, along with a gifted live painting display by Chigozie and spoken word by some brilliant young minds were the highlights of the show.

Chigozie Obi's painting at Lucid Lemon Curd 2.0 play

Chigozie Obi's painting at Lucid Lemon Curd 2.0

DJ Smallz provided the music on the night as an array of performing artists lit up the stage.

Santi (Center) dancing to the beat, Fasina (Left) and GMK (Right) on the Lucid Lemon Curd 2.0 stage play

Santi (Center) dancing to the beat, Fasina (Left) and GMK (Right) on the Lucid Lemon Curd 2.0 stage

Starting with an open mic session and then headline performances parading solo runs from  Shakez, Barelyanyhook, D-O, Dami Oniru, Bawa, Genio Bambino, Yinka Bernie, Yonda, JazzZ Atta, Ayuu, Idris King, Zirra, Remy Baggins, Omar, Famous Bobson, Wavythecreator, Mufasa and more.

Collaborations the fans enjoyed were seen from Tomi Thomas and Lady Donli for ‘Ice cream’, The LOS crew (Bridge, BrisB, Tomi Thomas and Zamir), performing their hit songs ‘Bad Guy P’ and ‘For daddy’,  Omagz and Genio Bambino performing ‘Osho free’, Fasina and GMK performing ‘’Adara’ , Show Dem Camp, BOJ and Odunsi performing ‘Popping again’, Odunsi and Santi performing ‘Gangsta fear’ among others.

Tomi Thomas and Lady Donli performing play Tomi Thomas and Lady Donli perform 'Ice cream' at the Lemon Curd 2.0 event (Pulse)

It was fun and good vibes for many who got to party with some of their favorite acts, defying the light showers that poured straight down on them.

This show just showed yet again that there is a new wave of really amazing and talented artists coming up and carving out their path for success in the Nigerian music scene.

    Santi and friends performing at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
  • Tomi Thomas and Lady Donli performing
    Tomi Thomas and Lady Donli performing at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
    Lady Donli performing at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
  • Lady Donli performing at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
  • Tomi Thomas performing at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
  • Mufasa and Tomi Thomas performing at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
  • Zamir, Bridge, Tomi Thomas and BrisB of L.O.S rocked on stage at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
  • D-O feeling the pulse of the audience as he performs   
  • Zamir, Bridge, Tomi Thomas and BrisB of L.O.S rocked on stage at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
  • Zamir, Bridge, Tomi Thomas and BrisB of L.O.S rocked on stage at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
  • Zamir, Bridge, Tomi Thomas and BrisB of L.O.S rocked on stage at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
  • Wavy The Creator Performing at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
  • Odunsi greeted with fireworks as he hit the stage   
  • Santi Performing at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
  • Santi Performing at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
  • Barelyanyhook showed off with finesse his talent as a rapper   
  • Barelyanyhook showed off with finesse his talent as a rapper   
  • OAP Douglas Jekan came through at the event   
  • Pair repping with African dance moves   
  • Chigozie Obi painting at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
  • Chigozie Obi painting at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
  • NowNow rep talking to the audience about the brand   
  • Akuchi on stage   
  • Yonda repping DMW held it down for his fans   
  • Oluwabawa Performing at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
  • The night's bass guitarist doing his thing   
  • The night's bass guitarist Efe Jazz doing his thing on the strings   
  • LanaireA during her spoken word session at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
  • LanaireA during her spoken word session at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
  • Oma Mahmud Performing at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
  • Oma Mahmud Performing at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
  • Oma Mahmud Performing at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
  • Guests feeling the vibe at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
  • Dami Oniru Performing at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
  • Dami Oniru Performing at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
  • Famousbobson Performing at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
  • JazzZ Atta delivering her music beautifully    
  • Fasina Performing at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
  • Fasina and GMK performing 'Adara'   
  • Omagzzz on the mic   
  • Genio Bambino rocking the stage   
  • RetroDee aka Genio Bambino on stage   
  • Idris King Performing at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
  • Idris King Performing at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
  • Idris King Performing at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
  • Chuey Chu at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
  • Mufasa Performing at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
  • Shakez came through with the 'Sauce'   
  • Shakez came through with the 'Sauce'   
  • BOJ Performing at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
  • SDC and BOJ on stage performing 'Popping again' off the Palmwine EP   
  • TEC of Show Dem Camp performing at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
  • Rapper Barelyanyhook at the event before his performance   
  • Lady photographer capturing the moments   
  • Thompson the photographer chilling with peeps   
  • Thompson the photographer    
  • This young lady on the spoken word though forgot some of her lines at some point, came through with her delivery eventually   
  • LanaireA looking on at her fellow spoken word mate on stage   
  • Host of the show   
  • May D came through to show support at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
  • Chigozie Obi painting at the Lemon Curd 2.0   
