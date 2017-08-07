Idris King, Santi, Odunsi, fans party hard at Lemon Curd 2

The Lucid Lemons Curd 2 music and art showcase has held on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Music, spoken word, live painting, good food and party people were the main attraction on the night.

Up and coming, emerging and fast rising music talents, along with a gifted live painting display by Chigozie and spoken word by some brilliant young minds were the highlights of the show.

DJ Smallz provided the music on the night as an array of performing artists lit up the stage.

Starting with an open mic session and then headline performances parading solo runs from Shakez, Barelyanyhook, D-O, Dami Oniru, Bawa, Genio Bambino, Yinka Bernie, Yonda, JazzZ Atta, Ayuu, Idris King, Zirra, Remy Baggins, Omar, Famous Bobson, Wavythecreator, Mufasa and more.

Collaborations the fans enjoyed were seen from Tomi Thomas and Lady Donli for ‘Ice cream’, The LOS crew (Bridge, BrisB, Tomi Thomas and Zamir), performing their hit songs ‘Bad Guy P’ and ‘For daddy’, Omagz and Genio Bambino performing ‘Osho free’, Fasina and GMK performing ‘’Adara’ , Show Dem Camp, BOJ and Odunsi performing ‘Popping again’, Odunsi and Santi performing ‘Gangsta fear’ among others.

It was fun and good vibes for many who got to party with some of their favorite acts, defying the light showers that poured straight down on them.

This show just showed yet again that there is a new wave of really amazing and talented artists coming up and carving out their path for success in the Nigerian music scene.