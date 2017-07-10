Home > Events >

Hepatitis B :  May Palette to hold awareness campaign with fund-raising art exhibition

Tagged 'Inside Out', the exhibition opens on Thursday 13 July, 2017 till Friday 14 July, 2017 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja - Nigeria.

May Palette cordially invites guests to its Hepatitis B fund raising charity art exhibition of modern and contemporary art exhibition tagged 'Inside Out'.

The exhibition opens on Thursday 13 July, 2017 and runs till Friday 14 July, 2017 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja - Nigeria.

Hepatitis B is a viral infection that attacks the liver and can cause both acute and chronic disease. Transmitted through contact with the blood or other body fluids of an infected person, an estimated 257 million people are living with hepatitis B virus infection.

Special Guest of honor is DG National Gallery of Art, Mallam Abdullahi Muku FNIM, FIPA, FCAI  while the chairman of the event is Ambassador Ozo Nwobu.

May palette is a volunteer organization of young minds based Abuja, Nigeria, working to utilize art as a positive tool of communication and expressing concerns on development and trending issues in our society.

Organizers are convinced that they can positively deploy art to sensitive people and organizations to social issues and challenges that impact and diminish the meaning and quality of our people.

May Palette organization is equally convinced that together, with like-minded people and organizations, we can collectively work towards addressing these life challenges and hopefully add value, dignity by improving the conditions that will enhance the well-being of the less privileged and privileged amongst us.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja

Date: Thursday 13 July to Friday 14 July, 2017

Time: 9:00am to 10:00pm

