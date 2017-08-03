Home > Events >

FEW's Next Face 2017 :  Daberechi Kalu crowned winner of maiden edition [Photos]

FEW's Next Face 2017 Daberechi Kalu crowned winner of maiden edition [Photos]

The elegant model walks away with a 2-year modelling contract with FEW models and a $2000 cash price!

  • Published:
Daberechi Kalu crowned winner of Few Model's Next Face 2017 play Daberechi Kalu crowned winner of Few Model's Next Face 2017 (Pulse)

Mark Zuckerberg Facebook's co-founder's 'modest' t-shirt is not your average, at N126,270 per piece!
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
PFWA 1st ever Plus-Size Fashion Week unveils designers
Ovem Womenswear brand taps Samantha Walsh for new collection
Elizabeth and Lace Bridal retail brand does Equestrian theme for mini collection
Latif Madoi Meet fashion designer who creates dresses in a few minutes!
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Bridget Chigbufue TV host/actress shows off vibrant looks in new photos
NSFDW 2017 Meet designers showcasing at this year's edition
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Daberechi Ukoha Kalu fought off stiff competition from Olabisi Olaniyan [runner up] and Kuruche [2nd runner up] to end the night as the last girl standing.

The night of Sunday, July 30th had begun with 12 finalists who were painstakingly selected from about 300 hopefuls who turned up for the auditions on Saturday, July 29 2017 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Daberechi Kalu emerges winner, beating Olabisi [far right] and Kuruche [left] to the coveted prize. play Daberechi smiles in elation after being selected as the last girl standing at the FEW model search competition held at Federal Palace Hotel, July 30 2017. (Pulse)

On the glitzy night of the finals, there were three stages. The first saw the 12 contestants strut in Abiola Oyesola’s designs, inspired by ancient Yoruba culture and created for the modern, urban woman.

ALSO READ: FEW models collaborates with IMG for Africa's biggest scouting competition

At the second stage, there were just 8 contestants left, each of them striding into the room in Aisha Bello’s glittery works which are created for the elegant, classy and confident women.

Daberechi Kalu wins debut edition of FEW Model Search play 12 girls competed on the final night, with three stages needed to decide who the ultimate model would be. (Pulse)

 

Three more contestants were eliminated later; the remaining contestants showcased Vogue Brazil-featured designer, Tokyo James’ works, after which there were just the last three girls standing and Daberechi got announced as the winner.

Congratulations to the model who gets a 2-year contract with FEW models and a cash price of $2000!

Check out the gallery below for best photos from the auditions!

Image
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and thinks Asa is Nigeria's best artiste ever. || ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 "The Style Loft Box" Desmond Elliot, Ramsey Nouah, Annie Idibia, Iyabo...bullet
2 "Don't Drop The Mic" Guests witnessed live rap battles, lots to eat &...bullet
3 Vibe Wednesdays Dj Consequence, Alatika to thrill guests at COVAbullet

Events

Guests at Vibe Wednesdays' first edition held at COVA on Wednesday, August 2, 2017.
"Vibe Wednesdays" Reekado Banks, Mayourkun, Dremo, DJ Spinall attend weekly hangout [Photos]
"Called Out NG" July 2017 edition
"Called Out NG" Bryan Okwara, Ifeanyi Kalu, Nkem Marchie speak at monthly hangout
Mara Models Agency Yetunde Ayeni Babaeko, George Eze, Obaye Ekenimoh motivate models at its official unveiling
Guests at the "Hakunde" movie premiere held in Genesis deluxe cinema, The Palms Lekki.
"Hakkunde" Lai Mohammed, Frank Donga, Toyin Aimakhu-Abraham, AY Makun attend movie premiere [Photos]