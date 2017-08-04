Home > Events >

Feed the Streets LagoS, LAX, MR 2KAY

Feed the Streets Lagos Mr 2kay, L.A.X, Skiibii ,Dice ailes, others to perform at event

Feed the Streets Lagos to make a change in different communities through encouraging the welfare of underprivileged Nigerian.

Feed the Streets Lagos, is an enlightenment non-profit campaign built of volunteers and Youth enterprising leaders who have the eagerness to learn, and drive ambition to make a change in different communities through encouraging the welfare of underprivileged Nigerians.

play Feed the Streets Lagos With Lax

 

The #AND1 team has come together to start up this project of supporting and helping the streets of Lagos, Nigeria Feed the Streets Lagos, therein attracting the presence of well-known and fast rising performing artistes and prominent senior citizens in the music industry Kunle Kuti, L.A.X, Mr 2kay, Skiibii , Yonda , Ichaba , Viktoh ,Dice ailes ,Muk-J, Kool-Kloud, Tipshan and Frenzy.

