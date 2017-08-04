Feed the Streets Lagos to make a change in different communities through encouraging the welfare of underprivileged Nigerian.
The #AND1 team has come together to start up this project of supporting and helping the streets of Lagos, Nigeria Feed the Streets Lagos, therein attracting the presence of well-known and fast rising performing artistes and prominent senior citizens in the music industry Kunle Kuti, L.A.X, Mr 2kay, Skiibii , Yonda , Ichaba , Viktoh ,Dice ailes ,Muk-J, Kool-Kloud, Tipshan and Frenzy.