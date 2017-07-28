"Dare2Dream" :  Oluwakemi Akinwotu, Oluwatobi Oyenekan, George Mbam speak at season 4 press briefing

Nigeria’s most anticipated fashion & entertainment reality show, paving the way to stardom for young Nigerian dreamers since 2014 held its press briefing and Influencers party for the launch of its forth season.

The press briefing held at Silver Cafe in Yaba, Lagos on Thursday 27th July 2017.

Dare2Dream is an online platform and a reality-series which was crafted to unleash the creative and entrepreneurial potential of young people while opening doors to build their careers.

Oluwakemi Akinwotu (Head FCMB FLEEX Account), Oluwatobi Oyenekan (Brand Manager Personal Care for Imperial Leather), George Mbam (Head of Online Marketing, Pulse Nigeria), Josephine Enobong (Model Trainer and Special Student Reporter for Season4), Valentino Dibia (Student PR and Strategy for Dare2Dream) who met with the media and student influencers and discussed Dare2Dream Season4.

Oluwakemi Akinwotu (FCMB) said, "FCMB has been a part of the Dare2Dream journey since season 1 and our passion towards Youth Empowerment has made us continue to sponsor the initiative. The youth account, Flexx is centred around Fun, Future, banking and Dare2Dream combines two of the propositions, Fun and Future” Dare2Dream is kicking off on the 31st of July 2017.

It promises to be all shades of fun, entertainment and inspiration. Over 3 days in Afe Babalola Hall, there will be auditions of performing artists, music and fashion industry discussion panels, designers contest by DA VIVA Fabrics and, last but not least, selection of multi-talented models.

Head of Online Marketing, Pulse Nigeria, George Mbam emphasised the need to connect young millennials with industry key players, “Dare2Dream celebrates the rising generation of African MSMEs. This inclusive business model embraces the digital economy and redefines the future of sustainable business which is what Pulse.ng stands for."

After a question & answer session, sponsors, trainers and media partners took group photos and the party started with live performances by upcoming artist: MAGIXX, Yung Ace, Brainee, Whytemuse and the cutting of the cake for the launch of the 4th season of Dare2Dream.