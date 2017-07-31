Dare 2 Dream Season 4 :  TY Bello, Osagie Alonge, Noble Igwe, others speak at music business panel

Nigeria’s most anticipated fashion & entertainment reality show, paving the way to stardom for young Nigerian dreamers since 2014 kicked-off the 3-day hunt for young blazing talents on the 31st of July 2017 at UNILAG.

The event featured selected artist performances and appraisal by the panelists. Panelists included: TY Bello: singer, songwriter, photographer, and philanthropist, Osagie Alonge: Editor-In-Chief, Pulse.ng Noble Igwe: Reputable Fashion blogger, and the founder and Chief Executive of 360 Group and Style Vitae Fela Oke: young entrepreneur with an extensive background in talent management, Fozadoza: Music Lawyer and Denrele Edun: TV Host.

Attendees had the opportunity to hear from the panelists the challenges faced and there success stories. There was also a Q&A session at the event.