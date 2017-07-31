Home > Events >

Dare 2 Dream Season 4 :  TY Bello, Osagie Alonge, Noble Igwe, others speak at music business panel

Dare 2 Dream Season 4 TY Bello, Osagie Alonge, Noble Igwe, others speak at music business panel

Dare 2 Dream Season 4 (Class of Dreamers) kicks-off Day 1 with performing artists auditions and music business panel.

Nigeria’s most anticipated fashion & entertainment reality show, paving the way to stardom for young Nigerian dreamers since 2014 kicked-off the 3-day hunt for young blazing talents on the 31st of July 2017 at UNILAG.

The event featured selected artist performances and appraisal by the panelists. Panelists included: TY Bello:  singer, songwriter, photographer, and philanthropist, Osagie Alonge: Editor-In-Chief, Pulse.ng  Noble Igwe: Reputable Fashion blogger, and the founder and Chief Executive of 360 Group and Style Vitae Fela Oke: young entrepreneur with an extensive background in talent management, Fozadoza: Music Lawyer and Denrele Edun: TV Host.

Attendees had the opportunity to hear from the panelists the challenges faced and there success stories. There was also a Q&A session at the event.

Chinedu Adiele

Chinedu Adiele Photojournalist at Pulse. A professional photographer with a passion for art, Adiele describes music as his 'drug' and the camera as his 'little baby'. He finds fulfillment in capturing the moment and keeping memories for future generations to see and feel how we live.

