Coworking Conference to hold Nigeria's first edition

Coworking Conference Leanne Beesley, Chude Jideonwo, Kola Aina, others to speak at Nigeria's first edition

The long-awaited event will bring together global experts, entrepreneurs, investors, service providers, and leading figures in Nigeria's Coworking industry.

  • Published:
Coworking Conference Lagos 2017 play Coworking Conference Lagos 2017

The Coworking Conference is a global event that happens in major cities all over the world from London, Dublin and New York to Cape Town, Penang and Melbourne.

Happening in Lagos for the first time, the conference will hold on Thursday, 27 July 2017 at IMAX Filmhouse, Lekki Phase 1.

The long-awaited event will bring together global experts, entrepreneurs, investors, service providers, and leading figures in Nigeria's Coworking industry, to explore the drivers of the growth in Coworking spaces in Nigeria, and the opportunities and value being created.

Speaking at the event are Kola Aina, Adebola Williams, Chude Jideonwo, Leanne Beesley, Akin Oyebode, Ken Opara, Segun Olukoya, amongst others.

"The opportunities that lie in the value-chain of Coworking in Nigeria as a nascent industry is unprecedented. This conference presents the right avenue for players, investors, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders to explore the endless possibilities of the sector" said Kola Oyeneyin, the Creator of Coworking Conference Nigeria.

Nigeria's first Coworking Conference is FREE for pre-qualified entrepreneurs, free-lancers, service providers and investors but limited seats are available.

Log on to www.coworkingng.co to register, get involved and secure your seat; and follow the conversation across social media via @Coworkingng and #CoworkNG

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

