Celeste to host music heads in an acoustic hangout session

Lovers of the alternative music genre can keep Friday, July 14, 2017, opened for "an Evening Hangout with Celeste".

This is set to hold at De Renaissance Hotel located beside the Ikeja City Mall, Lagos.

It is a platform to get to listen to some of your favourite alternative rock bands live.

So if you are all about an appreciation for depth and good vibes as far as acoustic bass guitars are concerned, this event is where you want to be.

Prepare to be thrilled to some exciting performances by Celeste and her super talented friends.