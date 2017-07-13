Home > Events >

Celeste to host music heads in an acoustic hangout session

Celeste Singer to host music heads in an acoustic hangout session

Prepare to be thrilled to some exciting performances by Celeste and her super talented friends.

  • Published:
The event promises more intimate interaction with bands in the alternative/rock music genre. play

The event promises more intimate interaction with bands in the alternative/rock music genre.

(Press)

'Escape Room' The biggest adventure game hits Lagos
Rocktoberfest 2016 Biggest rock festival set to hold in October
Rocktoberfest Rock music festival to take center stage at Felabration 2016
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Lovers of the alternative music genre can keep Friday, July 14, 2017, opened for "an Evening Hangout with Celeste".

This is set to hold at De Renaissance Hotel located beside the Ikeja City Mall, Lagos.

It is a platform to get to listen to some of your favourite alternative rock bands live.

So if you are all about an appreciation for depth and good vibes as far as acoustic bass guitars are concerned, this event is where you want to be.

Prepare to be thrilled to some exciting performances by Celeste and her super talented friends.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Mr Eazi Artiste performs alongside Lil Kesh, Mayorkun at Fela's Afrika...bullet
2 "Alter Ego" Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Rita Dominic, MO Abudu, Wole Ojo...bullet
3 "Sand Castle" Patrick Doyle, Wale Ojo, Mary Uranta, Charles Okocha,...bullet

Events

Junior Achievement Nigeria Media Lead Camp For Girls
Junior Achievement Nigeria Kaffy, Uduak Oguamanam speak at LEAD camp for girls
May Palette Hepatitis B Awareness Art Exhibition
Hepatitis B May Palette to hold awareness campaign with fund-raising art exhibition
JA Nigeria LEAD Camp 2017
Junior Achievement Nigeria Organization partners with Union Bank to implement LEAD camp for 50 outstanding girls
FunnyBone-Untamed
Upcoming Events Must attend events this weekend 7-11/7/17