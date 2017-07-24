Highly anticipated movie, Banana Island Ghost (B.I.G) hosted guests to a night of glitz and glamour with its casino themed official world premiere.

The movie premiere held at Harbour Point event center, Victoria Island, Lagos. It was an elegant night of exquisite class meets Casino Royale.

Banana Island Ghost (B.I.G) is an action-comedy film starring ‘Chigul’ Chioma Omeruah as Ijeoma, who is paired with Patrick Diabuah, the Ghost. The Ghost has 3 days to fall in love and she will do anything to save her father’s house in Banana Island from the bank coming to reclaim it in 3 days.

Celebrities spotted on the red carpet which included cast members Ali Nuhu, Tomiwa Edun, Saidi Balogun, Lala Akindoju, Akah Nnani, Uche Jombo, Damilola Adegbite, Dorcas Fapson, Ozzy Agu, Lord Frank, Makida Moka and Bimbo Ademoye.

Other celebrity guests spotted on the red carpet included Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Omawunmi, OC Ukeje, Michelle Dede, Inidima Okojie, Eku Edewor, Freeze, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, Ill Rhymz, Beverly Naya, Linda Ejiofor, Tomi Odunsi, Beverly Osu, BBA Stars Bisola, Kemen and Uriel, and many more.

Following a remarkable response from guests at the premiere, Biola Alabi, Executive Producer of the movie said, “Chigul is an exceptional talent and in Banana Island Ghost, from her first moment on screen, she captivates the audience, movie lovers all over will thoroughly enjoy watching her.”

Banana Island Ghost is written and directed by BB Sasore and is Produced by Omorinsojo Spaine and Tolu Olusoga.

Banana Island Ghost (B.I.G), is the first from a slate of five (5) films by BAM-NEMSIA Pictures, a co-production partnership between Biola Alabi Media (BAM) and Nemsia Films.

The film will be distributed by FilmOne and will be available in cinemas nationwide from August 4th, 2017.