Biola Alabi, Saheed Balogun, Ali Nuhu attend Banana Island Ghost

"Banana Island Ghost" Biola Alabi, Saheed Balogun, Ali Nuhu, Chigul attend casino night themed premiere

Banana Island Ghost (B.I.G) is an action-comedy film starring ‘Chigul’ Chioma Omeruah as Ijeoma, who is paired with Patrick Diabuah, the Ghost.

Image
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)
    OC Ukeje and Lamide Akintobi at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)
    Dorcas Shola Fapson with Beverly Osu at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)
    Chigul at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Ali Nuhu at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Osas Ighodaro Ajibade at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Biola Alabi at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Biola Alabi at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Lala Akindoju at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Beverly Naya at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Ini Dinma Okojie at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Chigul with guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Michelle Dede at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Biola Alabi and Chigul at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Ali Nuhu, Biola Alabi and Chigul at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Biola Alabi and Patrick Diabuah at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Bolanle Austen Peters and Biola Alabi at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Members of cast & crew at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Biola Alabi and Kemi Lala Akindoju at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Ozzy Agu and Biola Alabi at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Ozzy Agu at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Saheed Balogun at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Omawumi at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Damilola Adegbite at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • DJ Xclusive at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Mai Atafo at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Meg Otanwa at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Debola Williams at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Kiki Omeili at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Tope Tedela at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Akah Nnani at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • EmmaOhmyGod at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Illrymz at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Makida at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Lamide Akintobi at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • OC Ukeje at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Micheal Ugwu and a guest at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Linda Ejiofor at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Micheal Ugwu with Biola Alabi at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Chigul and Kemen at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Uriel at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Kemen at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Arese at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Biola Alabi with guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Biola Alabi with guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Bisola at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Shaffy Bello at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Beverly Osu at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Dorcas Shola Fapson with Beverly Osu at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Dorcas Shola Fapson at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Dipo Adewusi at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)
    Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   
  • Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)
    Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)   

Highly anticipated movie, Banana Island Ghost (B.I.G) hosted guests to a night of glitz and glamour with its casino themed official world premiere.

Chigul with guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG) play

Chigul with guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)

(Pulse)

The movie premiere held at Harbour Point event center, Victoria Island, Lagos. It was an elegant night of exquisite class meets Casino Royale.

Banana Island Ghost (B.I.G) is an action-comedy film starring ‘Chigul’ Chioma Omeruah as Ijeoma, who is paired with Patrick Diabuah, the Ghost. The Ghost has 3 days to fall in love and she will do anything to save her father’s house in Banana Island from the bank coming to reclaim it in 3 days.

Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG) play

Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG)

(Pulse)

 

Celebrities spotted on the red carpet which included cast members Ali Nuhu, Tomiwa Edun, Saidi Balogun, Lala Akindoju, Akah Nnani, Uche Jombo, Damilola Adegbite, Dorcas Fapson, Ozzy Agu, Lord Frank, Makida Moka and Bimbo Ademoye.

Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG) play Dorcas Shola Fapson with Beverly Osu at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG) (Pulse)

 

Other celebrity guests spotted on the red carpet included Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Omawunmi, OC Ukeje, Michelle Dede, Inidima Okojie, Eku Edewor, Freeze, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, Ill Rhymz, Beverly Naya, Linda Ejiofor, Tomi Odunsi, Beverly Osu, BBA Stars Bisola, Kemen and Uriel, and many more.

Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG) play Biola Alabi at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG) (Pulse)

 

Following a remarkable response from guests at the premiere, Biola Alabi, Executive Producer of the movie said, “Chigul is an exceptional talent and in Banana Island Ghost, from her first moment on screen, she captivates the audience, movie lovers all over will thoroughly enjoy watching her.”

Guests at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG) play Saheed Balogun at the casino night premiere of Banana Island Ghost (BIG) (Pulse)

 

Banana Island Ghost is written and directed by BB Sasore and is Produced by Omorinsojo Spaine and Tolu Olusoga.

Banana Island Ghost (B.I.G), is the first from a slate of five (5) films by BAM-NEMSIA Pictures, a co-production partnership between Biola Alabi Media (BAM) and Nemsia Films.

The film will be distributed by FilmOne and will be available in cinemas nationwide from August 4th, 2017.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

