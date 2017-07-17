The 13th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards held on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at the Expo Centre at Eko Hotel & Suites Victoria Island Lagos.

The award ceremony saw the biggest names in the Africa movie industry grace the event. Celebrities on the red carpet included Ramsey Noah, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, Bimbo Akintola, Somkele Idhalama, Stephanie Linus, Hilda Dokubo, Nkem Owoh, Kunle Afolayan, Beverly Naya, Okey Bakassi, Osita Iheme, Chinedu Ikedieze, Enyinna Nwigwe among others.

The Africa Movie Awards which is in its 13th edition celebrated Africa superstars like Nkem Owoh, who won the lifetime achievement award. picking his award he said there have been many awards but AMAA has come to stay. It is now an institution. It is not easy organising award shows in Nigeria. The act of organising 13 editions is no mean feat in these parts. It shows dedication, tenacity and belief against all odds.

The 13th edition was truly a celebration of African film. The organisers were not pressured to awarding all the accolades to Nigerian movies. It wasn't a Nigerian show, it was a true African one which touched based in all parts of the continent. The winners' list reflects that. It was good to see other film makers and actors from other parts of the continent.