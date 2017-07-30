90's Baby Sound Off: Ajebutter22, Santi, others light up show

The 90’s baby Sound Off music showcase is a platform for emerging and rising talented artists.

The event held at The Underground, Lekki, on Friday July 28 spilling into the early hours of Saturday July 29, 2017.

The show started with open mic session before the headliner acts and other guest performers took over.

Artistes such as Ajebutter22, Shakez, Barelyanyhook, OdunsiTheEngine, Genio Bambino, Dami Oniru, Santi, Idris King, LOS acts Tomi Thomas, Bridge, Zamir and BrisB, D-O, Kazez twins and Dap among others all gave outstanding performances.

Tosan Mac and Zainab were the hosts of the night, while DJ Joey was the official music plug on the wheels of steel.

In the end, music won and the culture was pushed forward with the promise and hope of a better experience to come in the next edition of the 90’s Baby Sound Off.