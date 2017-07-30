Home > Events >

90's Baby Sound Off: Ajebutter22, Santi, others light up show

"90's Baby" Ajebutter22, Idris King, Odunsi, Tomi Thomas, Santi light up 'Sound Off' stage

Amidst technical challenges here and there, the night still was fun as good music ignited passion among artists and fans.

  • Tomi Thomas performing at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Santi performing at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Santi turned the heat up at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Santi and Odunsi lighting up the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Odunsi The Engine performing at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Idris King performing at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • D-O performing live at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • D-O exerting lots of energy at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Genio Bambino performing at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Barelyanyhook performing at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Ajebutter 22 performing at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Dami Oniru performing at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Artiste performing at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Artistes performing at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • The crowd feeling the vibes at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Guests at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Artiste performing at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Shakez performing at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Maximilli performing at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Group performing at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • The Kazez twins performing at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Hosts Tosan Mac and Zainab at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Artiste performing at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Guests at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Artiste performing at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Group performing at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Guests at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Group performing at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
  • Artiste performing at the 90's Baby Sound Off held at the Underground, Lekki.   
The 90’s baby Sound Off music showcase is a platform for emerging and rising talented artists.

90s baby convener Idris King performed his songs 'Cruise' and 'Squad' play

Co-visionary of the 90's baby brand, Idris King, performed his songs 'Cruise' and 'Squad'

The event held at The Underground, Lekki, on Friday July 28 spilling into the early hours of Saturday July 29, 2017.

The show started with  open mic session before the headliner acts and other guest performers took over.

Artistes such as Ajebutter22, Shakez, Barelyanyhook, OdunsiTheEngine, Genio Bambino, Dami Oniru, Santi, Idris King, LOS acts Tomi Thomas, Bridge, Zamir and BrisB, D-O, Kazez twins and Dap among others all gave outstanding performances.

Tosan Mac and Zainab were the hosts of the night, while DJ Joey was the official music plug on the wheels of steel.

In the end, music won and the culture was pushed forward with the promise and hope of a better experience to come in the next edition of the 90’s Baby Sound Off.

