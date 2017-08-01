There is no arguing about the gloominess of the nation's economy. And owing to this, there's never been a better time to make an extra cash online.

All that is required of you is a minimal amount of time and effort. You don’t have to be a tech whiz to start a business online.

Your Internet connection is what you need.

However, it is important to state here that to be successful in whatever you do, you have to be enjoying it, and it is not different with doing business online.

Be that as it may, here are five of the best ways to make extra cash online

1. Information marketing

In this age of information, the Internet makes it possible for you to exchange know-how for money. Over ninety percent of people of people go online to search for information and there is nothing wrong with you being their source of knowledge.

What is it you think you know that is not available to just anyone? Do you know the secrets to a successful marriage? Or a trick for saving gas?

Just think about your career, your hobbies, and your interests. Virtually anything you know can be turned into extra cash. And don't worry if you think you're not an expert.

Because, as long as you know more than the average person on any particular subject you chose to talk about, that information is more than valuable.

You do not need to doubt yourself. Collect information from here and there and use the knowledge to your advantage.

2. Blogging

If you enjoy constant communication on a particular subject of any kind, then this business is best suited for you.

When you think of blogs, think of it as journals of sorts. Although you can have a personal blog, writing about a particular topic will have a higher chance for financial success.

In blogging, there is virtually an endless range of topics; from photography, sports cars, parenting, dieting, star gazing, Nollywood gossip. The list goes on and on and on.

As a matter of fact, there are blogs on just about everything you can imagine.

Now do not try to discourage yourself with the thought of competition. With time, you will get the needed traffic that will enable you to make business with your blog in as much as you have interesting things to talk about.

You can make money passively with things like AdSense (Google's ad revenue sharing plan) or actively by doing a little bit of affiliate marketing once your blog starts getting traffic.

3. eBay

Unlike information marketing, this business demands the handling of physical goods, but the handling of physical goods can also be automated, so it shouldn't prevent you from considering this idea.

eBay is one of the largest online marketplaces and with it, you can get your own business going. By opening an account with eBay, you can start making money within hours. All you need is a leveraged product that can be sold over and over again.

You will need to study the market if you’re in for this. Take a look at some of the largest eBay mega sellers and you will notice that their field of specialty is some specific products (iPods, cell phones, sports kits, etc.).

4. Affiliate marketing

When it comes to making money online, this is arguably the laziest way to make money.

With affiliate marketing, you do not need a product to sell or have any interaction with customers.

It is essentially a "referral" business. In other words, it is a business of recommendation.

Basically, there are sites that are set up to pay affiliate fees once a sale is made. You can get paid, with what is termed as referral commission, just for sending people to such sites.

It is the vendor that carries out all the selling fulfills the purchase and handles any customer service issues. You only come in when it’s time to pick you your check.

Insurance and credit card companies pay high commissions for referrals that convert to customers ($40 to $150 and up), but the competition is fierce.

Alternatively, you could take a look at your hobbies and other things you enjoy and see which affiliate program is a good match.

ClickBank.com is a good place to go look for ideas.

5. Yahoo! Store

In the sense of the word, the Yahoo store is similar to any retail outlet. The only difference between the two is that the Yahoo store is without the hassles of rent, employees, utilities and all the other expenses of a traditional brick-and-mortar store.

This business is very similar to eBay in the sense that it's a monster-sized marketplace but more similar to a store in the true sense of the word.

Think having your own retail outlet but without the hassles of rent, employees, utilities and all the other expenses of a traditional brick-and-mortar store.

The interesting thing about yahoo store is that it can be as hands-on or as hands-off as you want it to be because of companies called drop-shippers, which can do most of the work for you.

As a matter of fact, you don't even pay for the inventory until you make a sale. Isn’t that interesting?

However, the majority of people think the hard part of this business is creating your virtual store, but nothing can be more misleading than this when it comes to yahoo store.

Yahoo! has made the templates and wizards so easy that anybody can create one for himself.

It is very important to state here that doing your homework and research on the product that people most want to buy is the best way to ensure success.

Then after, you need to find the right source of those products so you can carry them in your Yahoo! Store.

Interestingly, you'll be able to pull pictures and product descriptions directly from your sources and plug them right into your store.

It is not as difficult as you might want to think it is. With a little bit of upfront work, the business can be sustained with very little regular input on your part.