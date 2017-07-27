Home > Pulse Entrepreneurship >

Here is how to choose a bank for your business

Entrepreneur Here is how to choose a bank for your business

In this article, you will be given six steps to help guide you in finding the right bank for your business

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Aisha Jummai Alhassan FG sets aside N1.6b for women empowerment
Marketing 3 must-have tech tools to increase your sales
Tech The smartphone is eventually going to die, and Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook are racing to kill it (GOOG, GOOGL, AAPL, FB)
Tech From hacked casino fish tanks to malicious links, cybersecurity threats are everywhere — and startups are raking in the dough
Strategy If you are an entrepreneur, you should watch these 5 movies
Tech Inside the 'co-living' spaces where millennials pay over $1,400 a month for maid service and instant friends
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

So you're quite confused on how to pick a bank for your business? If you are, this article was specially written for you. 

It is very important for you to know that the bank you choose for your business has a big impact on your daily operations.

Not just an impact, but a big impact. Therefore, it is correct to ascertain that a wrong decision will create space for negative impact on your small  business; while choosing correctly will birth a positive one.

So, from the onset, your business should be on the lookout for a supportive and reliable bank. Whether your needs are simple or complex, finding the bank that fits your business' needs is crucial. And in making the decision, it is appropriate to consider not only your business' current needs, but its potential future aspirations.

growth play

growth

(newsmax.com)

 

How can I choose a bank for my business?

1. Know what you want.

You need to have a precise idea of what your small business needs from a bank. Don’t you hope to take out a loan for your small business? You would want investment advice?

What about other services that banks offer? Highlight what your business wants. They will guide your choice.

However, If personalized customer service is high on your list, for example, don’t hesitate to put a bank to the test. Call and ask a question related to your small business.

How long does it take to get through to a knowledgeable representative? Send an email requesting information or use the contact form on their website.

Do you get a response within 24 hours? It’s best to know ahead of time if a bank demonstrates a genuine commitment to prompt responses and customer support.

2. Loan Inquiry.

 Small businesses often need loan to spring up. That is to say your business will in the future need a loan. So try and limit your banking options to banks with a history of lending to small businesses.

This is because your business will benefit from banks that offers small business loans.

bar chat on loan lending between small and big bank play

bar chat on loan lending between small and big bank

(forbes.com)

 

3. Compare Small and Big Banks.

Bigger banks do offer a wider selection of products and favourable interest rates, but smaller bank often have a more suitable interest in promoting the growth of small scale business.

And it should be noted that smaller banks are more likely to grant loans when needed most.

4. Consider Bank’s Reputation.

 Seek answers from business owners in your professional network by asking about their experience with various banks. This will help guide you in the right direction. Try also to find out if they are satisfied with the conditions of their present

5. Know Fee Structures.

 Do not be deceived; nothing is free. Anything that concerns banking goes with pay. Go get a conversation with a bank representative and find out the cost of ATM usage,  check writing, monthly account statement, and cost of interbank transfer e.t.c

learning the fee structure play

learning the fee structure

(growup.com)

 

6. Compare features.

You already know what you are looking for, now compare what the different banks can offer a small business with regard to your want. Scale and weigh.

This is like a feasibility study on bank. And also, list out various questions to enable you get accurate feedback when going for a scheduled meeting with a bank representative.

At the end of this exercise, needed answers will be received.

ALSO READ: 5 toxic people you should avoid when starting your business

In summary, you should be reminded that your business' needs will likely change as it grows from infancy into a mid-size company, or perhaps morphs from a physical storefront to an online shop (or vice versa.)

As an owner, it is important to understand that you need to both make your bank aware of changing needs and keep your business with a financial institution that will help your business thrive at every step.

Also, a good bank can prove to be a reliable partner to  small businesses. And this can be expressed by not only helping its owner to borrow capital, but also working with him or her to plan for the future and assure potential customers of the business' stability and credibility.

Try not to relent in the effort you put into finding the right bank.

More

Business Strategy 3 lessons you can learn from a serial entrepreneur
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Duke Oreva

Duke Oreva I am an adherent of Freedom, a faithful of Beauty and a believer of Oneness. Off these three, nothing else is fixed about me.

Top 3

1 Inspiration 7 powerful quotes from billionaire Richard Branson that’ll...bullet
2 Business Do you want to triple your company’s growth? You should...bullet
3 Entrepreneur Here is how to choose a bank for your businessbullet

Pulse Entrepreneurship

Creativity is essential to your success as an entrepreneur
Business Hacks 5 ways to improve your creativity as an entrepreneur
Movies like "The Godfather" can also be a great source of learning for entrepreneurs.
Strategy If you are an entrepreneur, you should watch these 5 movies
Salespeople can leverage technology to get their job done faster and bring in more money.
Marketing 3 must-have tech tools to increase your sales
LeBron James (left) and Kevin Durant take part in a US basketball team practice session in August 2015
Strategy 5 leadership lessons you can learn from Basketball