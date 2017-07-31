When China’s richest man comes to Africa and shares insights on his journey to becoming a billionaire and one of the richest people in the world, you have to pay attention.

Jack Ma is the 53-year old founder and chairman of the Alibaba Group, one of the biggest e-commerce platforms in the world. He is currently the richest person in Asia with an estimated net worth of $36.2 billion and is known to be one of the world’s most influential businessmen.

He visited Africa for the first time earlier this month touching down in Nairobi, Kenya and Rwanda as part of a tour organised by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

While in Kenya, Ma gave a deeply insightful and eye opening lecture at the University of Nairobi and you should totally check it out above.

