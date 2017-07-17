Home > Pulse Entrepreneurship >

7 powerful quotes from Richard Branson that’ll make you rethink

7 powerful quotes from billionaire Richard Branson that'll make you rethink success

Check out these quotes from the billionaire entrepreneur. They will motivate for success and to change the way you see the world around you.

  • Published:
Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group. play

Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group.

(Getty/Mike Coppola)

From failure to success and passion, Virgin Group founder Richard Branson has a lot to share on entrepreneurial topics.

Why? Because he has pretty much done it all. Check out these quotes from the billionaire entrepreneur. They will motivate for success and to change the way you see the world around you: 

  • On opportunity — “Business opportunities are like buses , there’s always another one coming.”

Richard Branson poses alongside Virgin Australia staff. play

Richard Branson poses alongside Virgin Australia staff.

(Don Arnold/Getty)

 

  • On making mistakes — “You don’t learn to walk by following rules. You learn by doing and by falling over.” 

  • On leadership — “Communication is the most important skill any leader can possess.” 

  • On motivation — “For a startup, if your idea doesn’t work, not many people will have noticed. Keep pushing on to the next idea.”

ALSO READ: 10 motivational quotes you should mull over this weekend

  • On failure — “Face failure head on, don’t be afraid of it, and people will support and welcome you even more.” 

  • On the future — “Ask yourself: in five years will this matter?” 

  • On collaboration — “To be successful in business, you need to connect and collaborate and delegate — you need teamwork.”

Virgin chairman Richard Branson celebrates Virgin Atlantic's expansion into India in Mumbai. play

Virgin chairman Richard Branson celebrates Virgin Atlantic's expansion into India in Mumbai.

(Rajanish Kakade/AP)

 

Take these quotes (print them or save them on your phone if possible), digest them and apply them; in your personal life and business. They hold very powerful meanings that could just change the way you approach things. 

Do you know any other interesting Richard Branson quotes? Share them in the comments section below. Happy hunting!

