5 ways to market your business for free (or almost free)

So many entrepreneurs get frustrated because they don’t have the same kind of marketing budgets and wrongly assume that there are no other effective ways to promote their businesses without a fat bank account.

This is untrue.

Even if your marketing budget is endless, you still need to be creative to get the best out of your campaign. Marketing is more about what message you’re trying to pass across than the amount of marketing Naira you have access to.

When you have a limited budget, creativity is your best friend. Here are three ways you can market your business, even without a budget:

Build an active and loyal social media following: Social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc) give you direct access to millions of people around the world instantly. The thing is, access doesn’t equal following. There are lots of options out there so you have to be different by putting out unique content if you want to build a large following. As you start to grow your following, you get the chance to market to your audience over and over without having to spend a dime. Just be sure to watch your social media channels careful and finetune your strategy till its just right. Also, be prepared to adjust to changes as they come.

Stay on your current customers : The best kind of customers are repeat customers. Make it a point to touch base with all your current customers first (a personal touch gets people) before worrying about new ones. Instead of just sending the direct-sales offers for example, send them interesting information regarding your industry or a product/service you have offered them before.

Get out there: Your business is only as good as your hustle spirit. You can’t just sit down in your office and expect to flock in to patronise your business’ service/product. You have to be willing to roll up your sleeves and do the work. Work day and night if you have to to get yourself in front of every single potential customer you can. Hustling doesn’t cost you anything and the rewards will last far longer.

Obviously, having a sizeable marketing budget will probably get you to where you need to be quicker, but thats about it. Armed with your creativity, you can get there without a budget. It may be slower, but you’ll get there.

Do you know any other tips for entrepreneurs who don’t have huge marketing budgets? Share them in the comments section below!